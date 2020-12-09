It’s TUA time! Big game from big game player!

I’m not one to start threads but thought this was an opportunity to share an opinion I have and kind of drop the seriousness of my general posting and play a little more of a fan.



This is been the most excited I’ve been for a regular season game and as long as I can remember. But while obviously the opponent makes it very exciting and the fact that Miami is playing a lot of young guys and starting to build and make something that looks like it’s going to be special it’s this fact that makes me the most excited to watch.



Tua is a big game player. From when he burst onto the scene in college at the national championship game to when he dominated LSU as a sophomore in Baton Rouge to crushing Oklahoma in the national semifinal he even played well when he lost to Clemson just ask Alabama fans what really went wrong there. Even the show down last year with Joe Burrow he probably would’ve won that if Jerry Juedy hadn’t dropped two sure fire touchdown passes. Add in the game against the Cardinals this year where he just seemed to have something a little extra to make sure Miami brought home the win.



The dude just balls out when the lights are bright and while it’ll be under the 1 PM Miami sun on Sunday I think you’re going to see a very locked in and eye opening performance win or lose.