It’s Tua’s time!

Before moving to Greece in 2008, I lived in South Florida for 22 years. I was 8 when I moved to Coral Springs. South Florida sports created the sports fan I am today. I’m a monster Panthers fan! Love the Heat. F**k the Marlins. And I love my Dolphins. I’m up at 2am watching Panthers games live, and I catch most of the Fins games live. The fall to spring sports season is the best.I’ve been on this site a long time. I don’t contribute as much as I do on a Panthers/hockey forum, but I’m here. The Finheaven tab is always open on my iPhone/iPad. I have to say, even in the Marino years, I never felt this excited about our teams present and future possibilities.This is what it’s about. Its about time the culture of this franchise changed. Of this fan base. Believe in him or not, this is our leader. Not since Marino has there been someone that was able to take on the responsibility that he was quoted saying. Whether he delivers or not, you can best bet he will try his hardest to do so. This team is on the verge of being special. I feel like everyone is finally on board, with the same philosophy. From Ross, to Grier, to Coach Flo.I’m only 43 years old, so I hope I have many chapters left in my book of life. I just hope at least two of those chapters are about a Stanley Cup and Vince Lombardi trophy. Multiple chapters would be even betterBTW…you guys really should check out our brothers in Sunrise. They are building something quite special there as well. Two very similar franchises at the moment; young, talented, star players, good coaches, management, ownership, etc.