 I've been following a "Bill's" forum. It has been "heartwarming" - LOL | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I've been following a "Bill's" forum. It has been "heartwarming" - LOL

Ray R

Ray R

Club Member
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
7,189
Reaction score
10,242
Age
75
Location
High Point, NC
Those last 13 seconds will live in "infamy" - @Ray_R

That seems to be the main focus, along with recommendations as to who they should be fire - LOL

This is a lot more "fun" than just listening to "Lemmings" whine - LOL
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom