Dolfansal said: I've been frustrated as much or more than many but it seems like some of you want us to lose. You seem angry when Tua does well. Short passes or not he completed over 80%. When Mac Jones dinks and dunks and completes 80% the NFL wants to put him on the cover of Sports Illustrated.



Yeah I’m pretty angry, New England is in first place again. They have scored 100 more points than us, Have a better quarterback than us and are probably going to win the division with a rookie quarterback. “When Tom Brady retires when Tom Brady leaves we’re going to have it made” ****en Dolphins suck. Sick and ****ing tired of this crap. ****ty quarterback play, ****ty offensive playcalling, ****ty coaches. New England is gonna kick our *** when they come down to Miami the last game of the season. And then happily stroll into the playoffs. **** you Flores, **** you Tua and **** the rest of you ****ing losers. Anybody on here think I’m gonna be all happy because we beat the jets you’re way wrong. Defense shows up against Baltimore One week out of 10 whoooopie!! Need a real coach and a real quarterback. coaches that know how to get the team prepared every week.I’m not even going to get started on the GM and the owner. Actually though Ross has done the best he can. can’t do nothing with this dysfunction but sell and wash his hands of it.