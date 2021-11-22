 I've been frustrated as much or more than many but ... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I've been frustrated as much or more than many but ...

Dolfansal

Dolfansal

I've been frustrated as much or more than many but it seems like some of you want us to lose. You seem angry when Tua does well. Short passes or not he completed over 80%. When Mac Jones dinks and dunks and completes 80% the NFL wants to put him on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Be happy he is progressing with little to no help from anywhere.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Hey I’m not complaining- a wins a win and our QB is developing. My frustration this year has more to do w the coaches NOT figuring out which OL guys should play where BEFORE the season vs doing musical chairs for 6 weeks which cost us games. If I had to single out one gripe it’s that.

After that, it was going away from the D style that worked last year - only to go back to it and whaddya know? The unit is much better.

Flores starts too slow, figures stuff out and then it’s too late. So as good as these wins feel, the negativity is about the realization that we screwed the pooch on the season way too early.
 
dreamblk

It is not about winning it is about complaining. It is the social media culture we live in people blend their own personal feeling about themselves into their posts and or rants.
Whether it is positive or negative...lots of emotions are mixed with statements people make. This is why we have to give each other leeway most mean well in the end.
There will always be some provocateurs who just want to argue but they are very few. Keep it real but stay positive and hopeful and things eventually work out for the best.
 
Go Flo

Go Flo

Dolfansal said:
I've been frustrated as much or more than many but it seems like some of you want us to lose. You seem angry when Tua does well. Short passes or not he completed over 80%. When Mac Jones dinks and dunks and completes 80% the NFL wants to put him on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Be happy he is progressing with little to no help from anywhere.
Yeah I’m pretty angry, New England is in first place again. They have scored 100 more points than us, Have a better quarterback than us and are probably going to win the division with a rookie quarterback. “When Tom Brady retires when Tom Brady leaves we’re going to have it made” ****en Dolphins suck. Sick and ****ing tired of this crap. ****ty quarterback play, ****ty offensive playcalling, ****ty coaches. New England is gonna kick our *** when they come down to Miami the last game of the season. And then happily stroll into the playoffs. **** you Flores, **** you Tua and **** the rest of you ****ing losers. Anybody on here think I’m gonna be all happy because we beat the jets you’re way wrong. Defense shows up against Baltimore One week out of 10 whoooopie!! Need a real coach and a real quarterback. coaches that know how to get the team prepared every week.
I’m not even going to get started on the GM and the owner. Actually though Ross has done the best he can. can’t do nothing with this dysfunction but sell and wash his hands of it.
 
BlueFin

BlueFin

Dolfansal said:
I've been frustrated as much or more than many but it seems like some of you want us to lose. You seem angry when Tua does well. Short passes or not he completed over 80%. When Mac Jones dinks and dunks and completes 80% the NFL wants to put him on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Be happy he is progressing with little to no help from anywhere.
I can only speak for me….I am a Miami Dolphin since 1970, I want the Dolphins to win always, I don’t even want tanking for draft picks.

I may doubt Tua physically, particularly in regards to durability but I’m always hoping he does well and proves he is worthy, eliminates the bad turnovers…etc etc
 
Lionstone

Go Flo said:
Yeah I’m pretty angry, New England is in first place again. They have scored 100 more points than us, Have a better quarterback than us and are probably going to win the division with a rookie quarterback. “When Tom Brady retires when Tom Brady leaves we’re going to have it made” ****en Dolphins suck. Sick and ****ing tired of this crap. ****ty quarterback play, ****ty offensive playcalling, ****ty coaches. New England is gonna kick our *** when they come down to Miami the last game of the season. And then happily stroll into the playoffs. **** you Flores, **** you Tua and **** the rest of you ****ing losers. Anybody on here think I’m gonna be all happy because we beat the jets you’re way wrong. Defense shows up against Baltimore One week out of 10 whoooopie!! Need a real coach and a real quarterback. coaches that know how to get the team prepared every week.
I’m not even going to get started on the GM and the owner. Actually though Ross has done the best he can. can’t do nothing with this dysfunction but sell and wash his hands of it.
I can understand being frustrated, but the Patriots were guaranteed to have a very good defense this year. Many good players opted out last year for the Patriots. The team was guaranteed to improve. The coaching is significantly better for the Patriots. I just do not believe you had realistic expectations for this team this season.
 
Ben Had

Ben Had

Go Flo said:
Yeah I’m pretty angry, New England is in first place again. They have scored 100 more points than us, Have a better quarterback than us and are probably going to win the division with a rookie quarterback. “When Tom Brady retires when Tom Brady leaves we’re going to have it made” ****en Dolphins suck. Sick and ****ing tired of this crap. ****ty quarterback play, ****ty offensive playcalling, ****ty coaches. New England is gonna kick our *** when they come down to Miami the last game of the season. And then happily stroll into the playoffs. **** you Flores, **** you Tua and **** the rest of you ****ing losers. Anybody on here think I’m gonna be all happy because we beat the jets you’re way wrong. Defense shows up against Baltimore One week out of 10 whoooopie!! Need a real coach and a real quarterback. coaches that know how to get the team prepared every week.
I’m not even going to get started on the GM and the owner. Actually though Ross has done the best he can. can’t do nothing with this dysfunction but sell and wash his hands of it.
