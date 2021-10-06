 I've never looked forward to seeing Brady embarrass us.... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I've never looked forward to seeing Brady embarrass us....

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
1,531
Reaction score
2,511
Age
37
Location
Kansas
But this time is different.

I want our coaching staff and the top of this organization to be embarrassed on Sunday.

They botched dozens of draft picks. Build an awful roster and have the worst offensive coaching staff in the league.

Brady will put eyeballs on this flaming pile of **** we call the Dolphins and it might..... just might bring enough negative PR that Ross has to do something to change the direction of this franchise.

If Brady somehow helps us by getting rid of Grier and/or Flores, it will be the only good thing he's done for the Dolphins franchise ever.

I know I'm not supposed to root for this type of thing and I do feel sick admiting it but I'm at the end of my rope with Grier and Flores.
 
K

kingmofo

Rookie
Joined
Mar 15, 2020
Messages
83
Reaction score
132
Location
Denver
But will it be more than 10 points? Hate betting anything for or against the fins, but I saw +10 and wonder.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
20,179
Reaction score
19,059
This fan base! Yikes…

How do you root for your team to lose under any circumstance?
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
20,179
Reaction score
19,059
Delsolar16 said:
Not quite sure how you can root for us to lose when winning could change the course of the season
Click to expand...

It’s insane! The season is still young and there are some other potent teams that are 2-2 and even 1-3 right now. A wild card berth is still very much in play.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom