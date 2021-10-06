I've never looked forward to seeing Brady embarrass us....

But this time is different.



I want our coaching staff and the top of this organization to be embarrassed on Sunday.



They botched dozens of draft picks. Build an awful roster and have the worst offensive coaching staff in the league.



Brady will put eyeballs on this flaming pile of **** we call the Dolphins and it might..... just might bring enough negative PR that Ross has to do something to change the direction of this franchise.



If Brady somehow helps us by getting rid of Grier and/or Flores, it will be the only good thing he's done for the Dolphins franchise ever.



I know I'm not supposed to root for this type of thing and I do feel sick admiting it but I'm at the end of my rope with Grier and Flores.