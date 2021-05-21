jackson: A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes

2 steady veterans looking for role on Miami Dolphins’ offensive line. How they compare A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Thursday:

Summary-As we’ve reported, our understanding is that rookie Liam Eichenberg will be given an opportunity to win the right tackle job.NFL Network analyst Michael Robinson — the former Pro Bowl fullback — explained the other day how Will Fuller and Jaylen Waddle will help the Dolphins in more ways than the obvious ones.Saban admiration for Waddle resonates in so many ways. When Waddle sustained his ankle injury in October, he said:“This is two years in a row we lost a player who was probably the most popular player on the team in terms of being a good teammate and being liked by his teammates,” Saban said of Waddle’s ankle injury in October. “Tua was that way last year, and Jaylen’s that way” in 2020Not only were the Dolphins 30th in the league in average yards after catch on offense, they also allowed 6.2 yards after catch per reception last season, worst in the league. There could be several things at play here: the defensive players needing to take better angles; lack of speed in some cases; and poor tackling