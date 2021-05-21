 jackson: A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

jackson: A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes

Summary-

As we’ve reported, our understanding is that rookie Liam Eichenberg will be given an opportunity to win the right tackle job.

NFL Network analyst Michael Robinson — the former Pro Bowl fullback — explained the other day how Will Fuller and Jaylen Waddle will help the Dolphins in more ways than the obvious ones.

Saban admiration for Waddle resonates in so many ways. When Waddle sustained his ankle injury in October, he said:

“This is two years in a row we lost a player who was probably the most popular player on the team in terms of being a good teammate and being liked by his teammates,” Saban said of Waddle’s ankle injury in October. “Tua was that way last year, and Jaylen’s that way” in 2020

Not only were the Dolphins 30th in the league in average yards after catch on offense, they also allowed 6.2 yards after catch per reception last season, worst in the league. There could be several things at play here: the defensive players needing to take better angles; lack of speed in some cases; and poor tackling

2 steady veterans looking for role on Miami Dolphins’ offensive line. How they compare

A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Thursday:
zucca said:
4 of those guys can be here for 10 years.
Love this element of it and honestly think those 4 guys are worthwhile longterm NFL starters. With that said, we gotta remember that Eichenberg will deal with rookie growing pains--just like Jackson, Hunt and Kindley did last season. He's a high floor prospect, but still subject to this tough adjustment to the pro game
 
That is how it will be barring injury or one of them truly blowing chunks.

Guess our 3rd round pick a couple years ago was a waste....(Dieter).
 
tay0365 said:
Other then the [Question Mark] in the middle, I like the chances of that finally being the start of a dominant or at least consistently solid O-Line.
I actually like Skura. He was very good before his injury with the Ravens. We'll see how it goes of course but if he can return to form it'd go a long way for us.
 
Mr Fan said:
That is how it will be barring injury or one of them truly blowing chunks.

Guess our 3rd round pick a couple years ago was a waste....(Dieter).
I'd suspect that Dieter is a backup Center and Guard, and will make the team. He's on his 3rd position coach in as many years too. You can't make the excuse for QBs but not OL.

I think our OL takes a step back this season honestly. Our OL coach is only a few years removed from playing OT, no idea if he knows what he's doing or not
 
Hopefully a full offseason of workouts, practice and pre season games gets these guys ready to play improved football. The offensive line needs to show better and finally stabilize. Everything seems to be riding on this unit.
 
Danny said:
I actually like Skura. He was very good before his injury with the Ravens. We'll see how it goes of course but if he can return to form it'd go a long way for us.
Most people would have been happy if we'd signed David Andrews at C this year. A year ago, Skura was basically David Andrews ( a top half or better C). His scores from PFF were very similar. His play was very similar (strong run blocker, a little above average pass blocker). But the narrative gets changed quickly. If Skura rebounds one year past his injury, something that commonly happens, then we should be in good shape at C (assuming we re-sign him).
 
