 Jackson and Shaheen on COVID list | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jackson and Shaheen on COVID list

Status
Not open for further replies.
D

DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Aug 5, 2002
Messages
17,670
Reaction score
6,519
Age
46
Location
Bellingham, MA
So what’s the protocol and is it different for vaccinated and unvaccinated. We all know Shaheen is not vaccinated but I think he was going to miss thei game anyway. I assume Jackson is vaccinated only because we haven’t heard otherwise. Guess we’ll have to wait and see.
 
Banksy

Banksy

Club Member
Joined
Jan 4, 2018
Messages
1,662
Reaction score
5,994
Location
England
DolfanISS said:
So what’s the protocol and is it different for vaccinated and unvaccinated. We all know Shaheen is not vaccinated but I think he was going to miss thei game anyway. I assume Jackson is vaccinated only because we haven’t heard otherwise. Guess we’ll have to wait and see.
Click to expand...
Going by his social media he seems to have a problem with wearing a mask too. He's said in interviews that he follows protocol but I'm doubtful of that.
 
DuderinoN703

DuderinoN703

We? What the **** we?
Club Member
Joined
Oct 13, 2004
Messages
42,188
Reaction score
8,196
Location
Northern Virginia
DolfanISS said:
So what’s the protocol and is it different for vaccinated and unvaccinated. We all know Shaheen is not vaccinated but I think he was going to miss thei game anyway. I assume Jackson is vaccinated only because we haven’t heard otherwise. Guess we’ll have to wait and see.
Click to expand...
 
Status
Not open for further replies.
Top Bottom