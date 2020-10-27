Jackson's Injury

He is eligible to come off the IR after three weeks but that doesn't mean he will.When can Jackson come off IR? Is he expected back any time soon. I havent seen anything about his injury.
I heard on one pod, I think 3ypc, that it’s not long term and he will be back. Basically one of the hosts heard that was the case so take it for what it is worth. If he’s out there tomorrow, we’ll know about it. Plus I think Callaway is eligible the following week. Not sure what to expect, if anything, from him.
This I do not know.I asked about Callaway before. Now is he allowed to practice and learn the playbook etc during the suspension or he's not allowed to do anything?