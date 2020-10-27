Jackson's Injury

R

Rowdy1972

Second String
When can Jackson come off IR? Is he expected back any time soon. I havent seen anything about his injury.
 
D

DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Finheaven VIP
I heard on one pod, I think 3ypc, that it’s not long term and he will be back. Basically one of the hosts heard that was the case so take it for what it is worth. If he’s out there tomorrow, we’ll know about it. Plus I think Callaway is eligible the following week. Not sure what to expect, if anything, from him.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
15,309
Reaction score
10,717
I asked about Callaway before. Now is he allowed to practice and learn the playbook etc during the suspension or he's not allowed to do anything?
 
