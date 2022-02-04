Jacksonville hired Pederson, those fkn Jags!

ChitownPhins28
Not sure what to think of this, exactly.
Really? The Jags made the correct move. End of story.Not sure what to think of this, exactly.
It’s hard to understand morons at times.Still don’t get how we didn’t at least sniff Dougie out for an interview.
Maybe they did and Pederson was never interested.Still don’t get how we didn’t at least sniff Dougie out for an interview.
If the Jaguars did it, you can all but guarantee it was a terrible move. People hate Ross, but Shad Khan does everything he can to keep the dumpster fire burning in Jacksonville.Really? The Jags made the correct move. End of story.
We can hope that one day the Dolphins will make a similarly intelligent move.
The Jags' owner isn't white. He's immune to being called a racist.It’s probably going to look like they went with a white guy over a black guy but it really sounded like Leftwich wanted a lot before he would take the job. Apparently he didn’t want to work with their GM.
Time will tell. But I’d take Pederson over any potential candidate Ross and Grier could conjure up at this point.If the Jaguars did it, you can all but guarantee it was a terrible move. People hate Ross, but Shad Khan does everything he can to keep the dumpster fire burning in Jacksonville.