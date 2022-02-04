 Jacksonville hired Pederson, those fkn Jags! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jacksonville hired Pederson, those fkn Jags!

BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

Your Two Finalists are still waiting.

McDaniels and Moore.

Not in a bind at all. One will be hired tomorrow by the Phins watch. (Though getting late in ability to put together a good staff).
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

It’s probably going to look like they went with a white guy over a black guy but it really sounded like Leftwich wanted a lot before he would take the job. Apparently he didn’t want to work with their GM.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

ForksPhin said:
Really? The Jags made the correct move. End of story.

We can hope that one day the Dolphins will make a similarly intelligent move.
If the Jaguars did it, you can all but guarantee it was a terrible move. People hate Ross, but Shad Khan does everything he can to keep the dumpster fire burning in Jacksonville.
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Dolph N.Fan said:
It’s probably going to look like they went with a white guy over a black guy but it really sounded like Leftwich wanted a lot before he would take the job. Apparently he didn’t want to work with their GM.
The Jags' owner isn't white. He's immune to being called a racist.
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

ThePeopleShow13 said:
If the Jaguars did it, you can all but guarantee it was a terrible move. People hate Ross, but Shad Khan does everything he can to keep the dumpster fire burning in Jacksonville.
Time will tell. But I’d take Pederson over any potential candidate Ross and Grier could conjure up at this point.
 
