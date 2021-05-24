 Jacoby Brissett isn't Fitz, but he and Tua Tagovailoa ‘working really, really well together' | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jacoby Brissett isn't Fitz, but he and Tua Tagovailoa ‘working really, really well together'

mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
10,699
Reaction score
9,606
Location
West Palm Beach
The Dolphins didn’t just lose a backup/starting quarterback when Ryan Fitzpatrick left to join Washington. Tua Tagovailoa lost a mentor and a friend who helped him navigate his transition from Alabama to the NFL.

Now that role falls on the shoulders of Jacoby Brissett. And it’s apparently off to a good start.

“I think the quarterback room is special,” Charlie Frye, the new position coach and a former NFL quarterback himself, said Monday. “There’s a lot of things that are talked about and sorted through and ideas bouncing off each other. Those two guys are working really, really well together.”

www.palmbeachpost.com

Jacoby Brissett isn't Fitz, but he and Tua Tagovailoa ‘working really, really well together'

Jacoby Brissett, who has started 32 games in his career, is filling the void of helping Tua Tagovailoa now that Ryan Fitzpatrick is in Washington.
www.palmbeachpost.com
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
8,725
Reaction score
8,301
mrbunglez said:
The Dolphins didn’t just lose a backup/starting quarterback when Ryan Fitzpatrick left to join Washington. Tua Tagovailoa lost a mentor and a friend who helped him navigate his transition from Alabama to the NFL.

Now that role falls on the shoulders of Jacoby Brissett. And it’s apparently off to a good start.

“I think the quarterback room is special,” Charlie Frye, the new position coach and a former NFL quarterback himself, said Monday. “There’s a lot of things that are talked about and sorted through and ideas bouncing off each other. Those two guys are working really, really well together.”

www.palmbeachpost.com

Jacoby Brissett isn't Fitz, but he and Tua Tagovailoa ‘working really, really well together'

Jacoby Brissett, who has started 32 games in his career, is filling the void of helping Tua Tagovailoa now that Ryan Fitzpatrick is in Washington.
www.palmbeachpost.com
Click to expand...

we all know what's coming . . . 'they HAVE to say that'
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
4,717
Reaction score
7,458
Age
68
Location
Miami
As long as the coaching staff doesn’t see Brissett as the QB they are going to put in the game if Tua plays a bad quarter, I am happy with him as the Dolphins backup QB. I appreciate what Fitzpatrick did for the Dolphins in the 2 years he was with the team but it was time for the Dolphins to turn the team over completely to Tua and it was time for Fitzpatrick to go play for his 500th team.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom