Jacoby Brissett isn't Fitz, but he and Tua Tagovailoa ‘working really, really well together'

As long as the coaching staff doesn’t see Brissett as the QB they are going to put in the game if Tua plays a bad quarter, I am happy with him as the Dolphins backup QB. I appreciate what Fitzpatrick did for the Dolphins in the 2 years he was with the team but it was time for the Dolphins to turn the team over completely to Tua and it was time for Fitzpatrick to go play for his 500th team.