The Dolphins didn’t just lose a backup/starting quarterback when Ryan Fitzpatrick left to join Washington. Tua Tagovailoa lost a mentor and a friend who helped him navigate his transition from Alabama to the NFL.
Now that role falls on the shoulders of Jacoby Brissett. And it’s apparently off to a good start.
“I think the quarterback room is special,” Charlie Frye, the new position coach and a former NFL quarterback himself, said Monday. “There’s a lot of things that are talked about and sorted through and ideas bouncing off each other. Those two guys are working really, really well together.”
Jacoby Brissett isn't Fitz, but he and Tua Tagovailoa ‘working really, really well together'
Jacoby Brissett, who has started 32 games in his career, is filling the void of helping Tua Tagovailoa now that Ryan Fitzpatrick is in Washington.
www.palmbeachpost.com