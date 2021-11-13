Jaelen Phillips looked his best of all season

Phillips seemed like another player against the Ravens. Not only was he making plays he was celebrating with a lot of energy. I am not sure what happened the last game on defense but it helped show the value of Jaelen Phillips. If this defense can continue to play like they did this week, there is a lot we can build on, including Phillips, who should constantly be rushing the passer.



This team perplexes me and it is all based on the coaching and scheme. It is obvious our team should be blitzing excessively while hiding it as much as possible to trick the offense but it seems like we weren't doing that at all until the last game. What changed? Did someone new start calling the plays defensively? If this team can dominate defensively like that consistently, I am willing to give Flores bit of slack on fixing the offense.