Jaelen Phillips looked his best of all season

Phillips seemed like another player against the Ravens. Not only was he making plays he was celebrating with a lot of energy. I am not sure what happened the last game on defense but it helped show the value of Jaelen Phillips. If this defense can continue to play like they did this week, there is a lot we can build on, including Phillips, who should constantly be rushing the passer.

This team perplexes me and it is all based on the coaching and scheme. It is obvious our team should be blitzing excessively while hiding it as much as possible to trick the offense but it seems like we weren't doing that at all until the last game. What changed? Did someone new start calling the plays defensively? If this team can dominate defensively like that consistently, I am willing to give Flores bit of slack on fixing the offense.
 
It's been reported Flores took control of the defense Thursday. Haven't seen any confirmation of it from the team but it was pretty apparent with the Cover/Blitz 0 play calls that he used all last year.
 
I heard from a friend a hooded mysterious figure wearing a robe was coaching the defense for the past several weeks. Also according to my special friend the nfl has been so embarrassed by the Miami dolphins they sent in professional help to fix these so called issues.
 
E30M3 said:
It's been reported Flores took control of the defense Thursday. Haven't seen any confirmation of it from the team but it was pretty apparent with the Cover/Blitz 0 play calls that he used all last year.
I was at the game and wasn't really paying attention to him, did he have a play call sheet?
 
Rick Cartman said:
I was at the game and wasn't really paying attention to him, did he have a play call sheet?
He did, Boyer was walking around watching while Flores was on his mic, a lot. At least that's what been reported. From what I saw going over the condensed game footage, the Cover 0 play calls started the second Brisett went down and came often after that. I need to go over the game footage from there on though.
 
Flores said this post though he would never call out his DC or having to take over for him. I guess take it for what it's worth.

"I think Josh (Boyer) did a great job calling the game. Called it aggressively. I think our entire staff – offense, defense, special teams – did a great job preparing these guys on a short week against a very good opponent. Yeah, we felt like we had to bring pressure. He (Lamar Jackson) is a very skilled player and he got out of there a couple of times too. They made some plays down the – take the play down the sideline at the end of the game. It was a good play, but we made a few more than they did and came out with the win."
I don't care what anyone thinks, we need to continue to be aggressive on defense and he needs to call the plays on defense moving forward. At least now we found out what Flores does good and he does it well.
 
BennySwella said:
Phillips seemed like another player against the Ravens. Not only was he making plays he was celebrating with a lot of energy. I am not sure what happened the last game on defense but it helped show the value of Jaelen Phillips. If this defense can continue to play like they did this week, there is a lot we can build on, including Phillips, who should constantly be rushing the passer.

This team perplexes me and it is all based on the coaching and scheme. It is obvious our team should be blitzing excessively while hiding it as much as possible to trick the offense but it seems like we weren't doing that at all until the last game. What changed? Did someone new start calling the plays defensively? If this team can dominate defensively like that consistently, I am willing to give Flores bit of slack on fixing the offense.
"a bit of slack"

That's very generous of you - LOL
 
BennySwella said:
I don't care what anyone thinks, we need to continue to be aggressive on defense and he needs to call the plays on defense. At least now we found out what Flores does good and he does it well.
That means blitzing on 38 plays like Thu night. I don't think that's going to work every game.
 
BennySwella said:
I don't care what anyone thinks, we need to continue to be aggressive on defense and he needs to call the plays on defense moving forward. At least now we found out what Flores does good and he does it well.
Reverse Gase. Game management doesn't appear to be Flores' forte, can see that with the challenges, although to be fair, he needs better help from up top for those. It sucks, cause I wanted him to succeed, but if you are only good at calling defense and nothing else, perhaps HC isn't the place for you. But the team loves him so that's worth something I guess.
 
Here is the viewpoint of a Chargers fan on an unrelated topic:

charliecharger says:
November 12, 2021 at 8:13 am
The fumble recovery for a touchdown was the difference in a close defensive battle. One play decided the game. The Ravens also had a few dropped passes that could have made the difference. But Miami’s defense looked good. Their rookie Phillips #15 looks awesome. He’s going to be a force. He effects lots of plays, even if none of it shows up in the box score. If Miami gets decent QB play, they could compete with just about anybody.
 
'Deep said:
That means blitzing on 38 plays like Thu night. I don't think that's going to work every game.
It won't...Lamar isn't a stellar pocket guy...the great ones will shred a blitz...but who do we have left on the schedule that fits that bill?
 
