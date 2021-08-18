 Jakeem claims he's the fastest... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jakeem claims he's the fastest...

I usually don't start threads, but who the fastest Dolphin has come up recently. It's an interesting question, and apparently, Jakeem thinks he's the fastest Dolphin. I don't want any of them pulling a hammy racing, but I wouldn't mind knowing as long as they didn't hurt themselves. :-)



p.s. Perhaps a better question to Grant would be is, will he ever be able to constantly catch the ball? I mean, it's nice to have all that speed, but if you can't catch it, or you fumble it away when you have it, what good does it do?
 
He looks scared! I think he knows he’s no longer the fastest.
 
In a straight line I've got Waddle. In an obstacle course I'd probably take Grant. I know Waddle has good agility/acceleration but Grant has unreal stop and start change of direction ability.
 
Grant seems like a good guy but he should be more concerned with his pass catching ability than if he can beat Waddle in a foot race. I seriously doubt he could but he is certainly extremely fast. Yet it is his inability to be consistent as a WR that is the reason he is fighting for a roster spot. I think they will keep him for his ability as a kick returner and not because of his pass receiving abilities. Waddle is probably the best kick returner on the team but he is too valuable in the passing game to use as their primary kick returner, IMO.
 
Being entirely fair to Grant, before last year noone really expected him to be anything but a returner who maybe saw some plays as a #4.

Of course he looked awful last year having to take serious reps as a starter, that was NEVER his ceiling or reason for being here.
 
Grant at most he would be a slot receiver back up to Waddle. With that said, his contributions in the return game are among the best. He is Jakeem Grant All pro returner for a reason.
 
Guy has been on the team for years and given a contract far more than just for a few kicks a game; I don't need him to be a star but don't drop passes in his hands would be a nice compromise.
 
I read an article a few months ago and the writer was saying that Waddle had the quickest change of direction of any player he had seen in many years. He also stated that Waddle could go from a complete stop to top speed faster than any receiver he had seen in years too.

Grant obviously is one of the top kick returners in the NFL but I think Waddle would be the top returner in the NFL if he was given that position. I just don’t think the coaching staff wants to use him in that position because of his importance in the passing game. The fact they don’t have to use Waddle because they have Grant as their kick returner is certainly a luxury for the Dolphins.
 
Maybe, but he doesn't seem to hit top speed too fast where as Waddle goes from zero to top end in just a step or 3.
 
Don't throw any bombs to Grant with the game on the line. Only if it's garbage time and Miami is up 3+ scores.
 
Well Grant ran a 4.37 40 which was a pro day time which is always faster then a combine run.

Fuller ran a 4.32 40 at the combine.

Waddle we don't know for sure but he runs neck and neck with Ruggs at Bama and Ruggs posted a 4.27 at the combine.

So I would say no Grant is not the fastest. Maybe Grant was still thinking about last year.
 
