Jakeem claims he's the fastest...

Beach Bum
Water Boy
I usually don't start threads, but who the fastest Dolphin has come up recently. It's an interesting question, and apparently, Jakeem thinks he's the fastest Dolphin. I don't want any of them pulling a hammy racing, but I wouldn't mind knowing as long as they didn't hurt themselves. :-)
p.s. Perhaps a better question to Grant would be is, will he ever be able to constantly catch the ball? I mean, it's nice to have all that speed, but if you can't catch it, or you fumble it away when you have it, what good does it do?
