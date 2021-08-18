Jakeem claims he's the fastest...

GhostArmOfMarino said: In a straight line I've got Waddle. In an obstacle course I'd probably take Grant. I know Waddle has good agility/acceleration but Grant has unreal stop and start change of direction ability. Click to expand...

I read an article a few months ago and the writer was saying that Waddle had the quickest change of direction of any player he had seen in many years. He also stated that Waddle could go from a complete stop to top speed faster than any receiver he had seen in years too.Grant obviously is one of the top kick returners in the NFL but I think Waddle would be the top returner in the NFL if he was given that position. I just don’t think the coaching staff wants to use him in that position because of his importance in the passing game. The fact they don’t have to use Waddle because they have Grant as their kick returner is certainly a luxury for the Dolphins.