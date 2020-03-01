Jalen Hurtz Lamar Jackson Comparison

Kyndig
Lamar Jackson College Stats
Jalen Hurtz College Stats
Passing
Rushing & Receiving
�
So, to compare apples to apples, LJ only played 3 seasons. So Let’s take Jalen Hurtz best 3 college seasons and compare:
Lamar Jackson
Comp % 56.9
Passing yards: 9043
Passing TD 69/INT 10
Rushing Yards 4132, Avg 6.3
Rushing TDS 50
Jalen Hurtz
Comp % 69
Passing Yards: 8712
Passing TD 72/18 int
Rushing Yards 3107
Rushing TDS 1
They played in similar systems only for 1 year. They are both explosive athletes who have good arms, but Lamar Jackson took it to the house with his legs 50 to 1 vs LJ. Jalen Hurtz was a more accurate passer, but threw 3 more TDs and 8 more interceptions.
Combine Numbers;
40 yard Dash
Lamar Jackson 4.34
Jalen Hurtz 4.59
Conclusions? LJ is blistering fast, Hurtz doesn’t quite have his speed which is a big deal. Although he is quite an athlete and a real threat to run, he’s not Lamar Jackson! Out of their college career, Hurtz was slightly more accurate from a completion % standpoint, but he nearly threw twice as many interceptions on only 3 more touch downs. You can see that extra speed reflected in their rushing touchdown totals, 1000 more rushing yards for LJ and 50 to 1 rushing touchdowns.
Hurtz could be a real weapon, but he‘s not the fastest player on the field, where Lamar Jackson is every time and that does make a difference. Someone will take a chance on Hurtz, but probably not in the first round? There’s definitely plenty of talent to work with though...
|PASSING STATS
|SEASON
|TEAM
|G
|ATT
|COMP
|YDS
|INT
|TDS
|SACKED
|RATING
|2015-16
|Louisville
|12
|247
|135
|1840
|0
|12
|26
|126.8
|2016-17
|Louisville
|13
|409
|230
|3543
|0
|30
|46
|148.8
|2017-18
|Louisville
|13
|430
|254
|3660
|10
|27
|29
|146.6
|TOTAL
|38
|1086
|619
|9043
|0
|69
|101
|142.9
|RUSHING
|SEASON
|TEAM
|G
|ATT
|YDS
|TDS
|2015-16
|Louisville
|12
|163
|960
|11
|2016-17
|Louisville
|13
|260
|1571
|21
|2017-18
|Louisville
|13
|232
|1601
|18
|TOTAL
|38
|655
|4132
|50
Jalen Hurtz College Stats
Passing
- * indicates bowl stats included
|Passing
|Year
|School
|Conf
|Class
|Pos
|G
|Cmp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|AY/A
|TD
|Int
|Rate
|*2016
|Alabama
|SEC
|FR
|QB
|15
|240
|382
|62.8
|2780
|7.3
|7.4
|23
|9
|139.1
|*2017
|Alabama
|SEC
|SO
|QB
|14
|154
|255
|60.4
|2081
|8.2
|9.3
|17
|1
|150.2
|*2018
|Alabama
|SEC
|JR
|QB
|13
|51
|70
|72.9
|765
|10.9
|11.9
|8
|2
|196.7
|*2019
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|SR
|QB
|14
|237
|340
|69.7
|3851
|11.3
|12.2
|32
|8
|191.2
|Career
|Overall
|682
|1047
|65.1
|9477
|9.1
|9.7
|80
|20
|162.6
|Alabama
|445
|707
|62.9
|5626
|8.0
|8.6
|48
|12
|148.8
|Oklahoma
|237
|340
|69.7
|3851
|11.3
|12.2
|32
|8
|191.2
Rushing & Receiving
�
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Scrimmage
|Year
|School
|Conf
|Class
|Pos
|G
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|Plays
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|*2016
|Alabama
|SEC
|FR
|QB
|15
|191
|954
|5.0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|191
|954
|5.0
|13
|*2017
|Alabama
|SEC
|SO
|QB
|14
|154
|855
|5.6
|8
|1
|-1
|-1.0
|0
|155
|854
|5.5
|8
|*2018
|Alabama
|SEC
|JR
|QB
|13
|36
|167
|4.6
|2
|2
|16
|8.0
|0
|38
|183
|4.8
|2
|*2019
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|SR
|QB
|14
|233
|1298
|5.6
|20
|2
|25
|12.5
|1
|235
|1323
|5.6
|21
|Career
|Overall
|614
|3274
|5.3
|43
|5
|40
|8.0
|1
|619
|3314
|5.4
|44
|Alabama
|381
|1976
|5.2
|23
|3
|15
|5.0
|0
|384
|1991
|5.2
|23
|Oklahoma
|233
|1298
|5.6
|20
|2
|25
|12.5
|1
|235
|1323
|5.6
|21
