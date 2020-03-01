Jalen Hurtz Lamar Jackson Comparison

May 12, 2006
Lamar Jackson College Stats

PASSING STATS
SEASONTEAMGATTCOMPYDSINTTDSSACKEDRATING
2015-16Louisville12247135184001226126.8
2016-17Louisville13409230354303046148.8
2017-18Louisville134302543660102729146.6
TOTAL3810866199043069101142.9
RUSHING
SEASONTEAMGATTYDSTDS
2015-16Louisville1216396011
2016-17Louisville13260157121
2017-18Louisville13232160118
TOTAL38655413250


Jalen Hurtz College Stats
Passing
  • * indicates bowl stats included

Passing
YearSchoolConfClassPosGCmpAttPctYdsY/AAY/ATDIntRate
*2016AlabamaSECFRQB1524038262.827807.37.4239139.1
*2017AlabamaSECSOQB1415425560.420818.29.3171150.2
*2018AlabamaSECJRQB13517072.976510.911.982196.7
*2019OklahomaBig 12SRQB1423734069.7385111.312.2328191.2
CareerOverall682104765.194779.19.78020162.6
Alabama44570762.956268.08.64812148.8
Oklahoma23734069.7385111.312.2328191.2


Rushing & Receiving


RushingReceivingScrimmage
YearSchoolConfClassPosGAttYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDPlaysYdsAvgTD
*2016AlabamaSECFRQB151919545.0130001919545.013
*2017AlabamaSECSOQB141548555.681-1-1.001558545.58
*2018AlabamaSECJRQB13361674.622168.00381834.82
*2019OklahomaBig 12SRQB1423312985.62022512.5123513235.621
CareerOverall61432745.3435408.0161933145.444
Alabama38119765.2233155.0038419915.223
Oklahoma23312985.62022512.5123513235.621


So, to compare apples to apples, LJ only played 3 seasons. So Let’s take Jalen Hurtz best 3 college seasons and compare:

Lamar Jackson
Comp % 56.9
Passing yards: 9043
Passing TD 69/INT 10
Rushing Yards 4132, Avg 6.3
Rushing TDS 50

Jalen Hurtz
Comp % 69
Passing Yards: 8712
Passing TD 72/18 int
Rushing Yards 3107
Rushing TDS 1

They played in similar systems only for 1 year. They are both explosive athletes who have good arms, but Lamar Jackson took it to the house with his legs 50 to 1 vs LJ. Jalen Hurtz was a more accurate passer, but threw 3 more TDs and 8 more interceptions.

Combine Numbers;

40 yard Dash
Lamar Jackson 4.34
Jalen Hurtz 4.59

Conclusions? LJ is blistering fast, Hurtz doesn’t quite have his speed which is a big deal. Although he is quite an athlete and a real threat to run, he’s not Lamar Jackson! Out of their college career, Hurtz was slightly more accurate from a completion % standpoint, but he nearly threw twice as many interceptions on only 3 more touch downs. You can see that extra speed reflected in their rushing touchdown totals, 1000 more rushing yards for LJ and 50 to 1 rushing touchdowns.

Hurtz could be a real weapon, but he‘s not the fastest player on the field, where Lamar Jackson is every time and that does make a difference. Someone will take a chance on Hurtz, but probably not in the first round? There’s definitely plenty of talent to work with though...
 
Pachyderm_Wave
Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
Two completely different caliber athletes.

I remember Lamar Jackson’s last game against Miss St. - got picked off 4 times in a loss. In fact, he threw 7 INT’s over his last 4 games against SEC competition.

I wasn’t a Lamar Jackson guy, but Jalen Hurts falls a little short of him in my opinion. Just not that caliber of athlete - which you have to be in order to make that style work. It’s the insane COD skills and world class speed that Jalen doesn’t have.
 
Swollcolb

Interesting statistical comparison, but you also have to take into consideration the Talent that they played with. Jalen Hurts was throwing to Calvin Ridley, Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, Devonta Smith, Ceedee Lamb. I mean that’s 5 first round WRs I thought of off the top of my head. And Lamar Jackson only had 1 or 2 years with Devante Parker in college.
 
