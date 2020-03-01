Jalen Hurtz Lamar Jackson Comparison

PASSING STATS SEASON TEAM G ATT COMP YDS INT TDS SACKED RATING 2015-16 Louisville 12 247 135 1840 0 12 26 126.8 2016-17 Louisville 13 409 230 3543 0 30 46 148.8 2017-18 Louisville 13 430 254 3660 10 27 29 146.6 TOTAL 38 1086 619 9043 0 69 101 142.9

RUSHING SEASON TEAM G ATT YDS TDS 2015-16 Louisville 12 163 960 11 2016-17 Louisville 13 260 1571 21 2017-18 Louisville 13 232 1601 18 TOTAL 38 655 4132 50

* indicates bowl stats included

Passing Year School Conf Class Pos G Cmp Att Pct Yds Y/A AY/A TD Int Rate *2016 Alabama SEC FR QB 15 240 382 62.8 2780 7.3 7.4 23 9 139.1 *2017 Alabama SEC SO QB 14 154 255 60.4 2081 8.2 9.3 17 1 150.2 *2018 Alabama SEC JR QB 13 51 70 72.9 765 10.9 11.9 8 2 196.7 *2019 Oklahoma Big 12 SR QB 14 237 340 69.7 3851 11.3 12.2 32 8 191.2 Career Overall 682 1047 65.1 9477 9.1 9.7 80 20 162.6 Alabama 445 707 62.9 5626 8.0 8.6 48 12 148.8 Oklahoma 237 340 69.7 3851 11.3 12.2 32 8 191.2

Rushing Receiving Scrimmage Year School Conf Class Pos G Att Yds Avg TD Rec Yds Avg TD Plays Yds Avg TD *2016 Alabama SEC FR QB 15 191 954 5.0 13 0 0 0 191 954 5.0 13 *2017 Alabama SEC SO QB 14 154 855 5.6 8 1 -1 -1.0 0 155 854 5.5 8 *2018 Alabama SEC JR QB 13 36 167 4.6 2 2 16 8.0 0 38 183 4.8 2 *2019 Oklahoma Big 12 SR QB 14 233 1298 5.6 20 2 25 12.5 1 235 1323 5.6 21 Career Overall 614 3274 5.3 43 5 40 8.0 1 619 3314 5.4 44 Alabama 381 1976 5.2 23 3 15 5.0 0 384 1991 5.2 23 Oklahoma 233 1298 5.6 20 2 25 12.5 1 235 1323 5.6 21

Lamar Jackson College StatsJalen Hurtz College StatsPassingRushing & ReceivingSo, to compare apples to apples, LJ only played 3 seasons. So Let’s take Jalen Hurtz best 3 college seasons and compare:Lamar JacksonComp % 56.9Passing yards: 9043Passing TD 69/INT 10Rushing Yards 4132, Avg 6.3Rushing TDS 50Jalen HurtzComp % 69Passing Yards: 8712Passing TD 72/18 intRushing Yards 3107Rushing TDS 1They played in similar systems only for 1 year. They are both explosive athletes who have good arms, but Lamar Jackson took it to the house with his legs 50 to 1 vs LJ. Jalen Hurtz was a more accurate passer, but threw 3 more TDs and 8 more interceptions.Combine Numbers;40 yard DashLamar Jackson 4.34Jalen Hurtz 4.59Conclusions? LJ is blistering fast, Hurtz doesn’t quite have his speed which is a big deal. Although he is quite an athlete and a real threat to run, he’s not Lamar Jackson! Out of their college career, Hurtz was slightly more accurate from a completion % standpoint, but he nearly threw twice as many interceptions on only 3 more touch downs. You can see that extra speed reflected in their rushing touchdown totals, 1000 more rushing yards for LJ and 50 to 1 rushing touchdowns.Hurtz could be a real weapon, but he‘s not the fastest player on the field, where Lamar Jackson is every time and that does make a difference. Someone will take a chance on Hurtz, but probably not in the first round? There’s definitely plenty of talent to work with though...