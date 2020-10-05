Jamal Adams quickly deletes suspicious Twitter photo

Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Joanne Shaw Taylor
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
42,330
Reaction score
25,504
Age
56
Location
So Cal
apple.news

Jamal Adams quickly deletes suspicious Twitter photo — New York Post

What a dope. Former Jets safety Jamal Adams posted and then deleted a photo of himself watching the Seahawks’ Week 4 matchup against the Dolphins with his helmet on, arms crossed behind his back and what appeared to be a rolled joint sitting on a coffee table. “No matter what, I’m always locked...
apple.news apple.news

What a dope.


Former Jets safety Jamal Adams posted and then deleted a photo of himself watching the Seahawks’ Week 4 matchup against the Dolphins with his helmet on, arms crossed behind his back and what appeared to be a rolled joint sitting on a coffee table.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom