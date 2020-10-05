Fin Fan in Cali
Jamal Adams quickly deletes suspicious Twitter photo — New York Post
What a dope. Former Jets safety Jamal Adams posted and then deleted a photo of himself watching the Seahawks' Week 4 matchup against the Dolphins with his helmet on, arms crossed behind his back and what appeared to be a rolled joint sitting on a coffee table.
What a dope.
Former Jets safety Jamal Adams posted and then deleted a photo of himself watching the Seahawks’ Week 4 matchup against the Dolphins with his helmet on, arms crossed behind his back and what appeared to be a rolled joint sitting on a coffee table.