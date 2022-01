BahamaFinFan78 said: Who do you think Payton would rather have, Tua or Winston? Click to expand...

Recently read a book on Payton and the Saints offense. Really seems like Tua is far more his type of QB than Winston. Payton's offense relies on reads more than throws really. Winston is more of a thrower. Both parties were trying to make it work - I mean Winston was an elite arm for pennies on the dollar. As far as playing within the scheme, he was a work in progress and then he got injured.The QB besides Brees that Payton has had the most success with was Bridgewater. 5-0 I think subbing in. Bridgewater hasn't been able to elevate his game in two stops since then but I wonder if that could be re-visited since Bridgewater is probably not gonna command high dollars.