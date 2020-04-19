James Morgan FIU: Fin fans takes

The Draft Network The Draft Network

So, I have been banging the drum on the forums for QB James Morgan FIU; not as the pick at 5, obviously, not even as the primary QB choice.But if we go Tua, or Herbert, or whoever, I am still taking a shot on this guy with one of our multiple 5th rounders if he is still there.Below is some footage of him vs The U.I would love to know what others think. I have heard a lot of good about him.thedraftnetwork's take on him:the clipWould love to know what people think.