James Morgan FIU: Fin fans takes

So, I have been banging the drum on the forums for QB James Morgan FIU; not as the pick at 5, obviously, not even as the primary QB choice.
But if we go Tua, or Herbert, or whoever, I am still taking a shot on this guy with one of our multiple 5th rounders if he is still there.
Below is some footage of him vs The U.
I would love to know what others think. I have heard a lot of good about him.
thedraftnetwork's take on him:
Would love to know what people think.
