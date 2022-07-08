Not much left in FA Miami can use but, Jamie Collins appears to be an exception. He is 31, a FA and got $3M last year when he was good across the board and can covere Pats system .
He knows the Pats D scheme as well as our coaches and would be a great mentor for our rookie while helping our below average LB's.
have to take a shot here for a bargain.
