Jaret Patterson RB Buffalo

This dude deserves his own thread. Yesterday, Jaret Patterson rushed 36 times for 409 yards, and 8 TDs against Kent State. This is unbelievable. I had to cross check sources to make sure this is correct. This might be the greatest stat line in the history of cfb.
36 attempts for 409, 11.6 average, 8 TD, 62 long.

It's time we acknowledge this dude as a force to be reckoned with. He now in 4 games has 16 TDs and over 900 yards.
 
