Jarvis Landry

Would you all welcome him back with open arms? With the recent string of Fins legends being hired as Coaches, I wouldn't mind adding Landry back to keep the theme going. Although he clearly is not the same player he once was, I do think he fits the McDaniel offense well. Landry mentoring Waddle, while being coached by Welker would be a nostalgic overload! Landry was always tough, was a willing blocker, and was pretty good with the YAC factor that McDaniel covets. IMO he's an excellent fit and with his cap number, he could very well be shown the door in Cleveland...