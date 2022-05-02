 Jason Pierre Paul might be available. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jason Pierre Paul might be available.

If this happens could be a great add for our D. Not sure what system he best fits in so maybe not for us. But we could use some extra help rushing the passer and he should still have some gas left in the tank. Yes I know not the world's greatest source but hey its something lol! And we were looking at DE's pre draft.
 
If he is willing to play for the veterans minimum, he might be worth signing. Anything more than that, no thanks.
 
