Jaylen Waddle is going to be a beast next year

Teams won't be able to double both of them.With teams trying to stop Hill how friggin open is Waddle going to be?
He caught a ton of passes when he was the obvious top option as it was.
I would imagine his overall production will go down since we were getting every plsy possible to go his way. But his efficiency will go up and we'll get bigger plays with the defensive attention divided.
This. As much as we love the kid, catching 120 balls close to the LOS isn't going to win us the division.
Hill is gonna have to fend off Preston Williams for playing time so we'll see.
Hill: 159 targets, 111 rec, 1239 yds, 9 TDs
Waddle: 140 targets, 104 rec, 1015 yds, 6 TDs
Now, I doubt the two will have 300 targets on the same team next year. But wow that is a lot of production
Got to remember that McDaniel comes from a running system too. And even with the bew signings I think the best chance to get these struggling line prospects a chance to elevate is to give them more opportunities to run block and be the aggressor.
Probably could with Hill. Buy Hill has ax explosion among the best that's ever played the game. They tried to make Waddle that last year and as good as he is he couldn't explode past defenders near the LOS.
Agreed. They made Waddle into a more modern Landry. Not going to win games through Waddle as your premiere threat. I'm glad they realize this.
Teams won't be able to double both of them.
Not to mention, Miami's running game should be significantly better.
At least at that part of things Landry was better because he had the physicality of an rb and could out physical guys. He can't touch Waddle anywhere downfield though.
Exactly. Pick your poison. McDaniel will likely be patient if the running game is working but, wow, the options now!
Agreed 100%