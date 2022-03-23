 Jaylen Waddle is going to be a beast next year | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jaylen Waddle is going to be a beast next year

jimthefin

jimthefin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
3,229
Reaction score
4,109
With teams trying to stop Hill how friggin open is Waddle going to be?

He caught a ton of passes when he was the obvious top option as it was.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
17,046
Reaction score
8,313
Age
36
Location
Haines City, Fl
I would imagine his overall production will go down since we were getting every plsy possible to go his way. But his efficiency will go up and we'll get bigger plays with the defensive attention divided.
 
Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
355
Reaction score
1,077
Location
Tampa FL
Sirspud said:
I would imagine his overall production will go down since we were getting every plsy possible to go his way. But his efficiency will go up and we'll get bigger plays with the defensive attention divided.
Click to expand...
Their stats last year

Hill: 159 targets, 111 rec, 1239 yds, 9 TDs
Waddle: 140 targets, 104 rec, 1015 yds, 6 TDs

Now, I doubt the two will have 300 targets on the same team next year. But wow that is a lot of production
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
19,164
Reaction score
17,909
Location
New Jersey
Sirspud said:
I would imagine his overall production will go down since we were getting every plsy possible to go his way. But his efficiency will go up and we'll get bigger plays with the defensive attention divided.
Click to expand...
This. As much as we love the kid, catching 120 balls close to the LOS isn’t going to win us the division.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
19,164
Reaction score
17,909
Location
New Jersey
Mike McDaniel said:
Their stats last year

Hill: 159 targets, 111 rec, 1239 yds, 9 TDs
Waddle: 140 targets, 104 rec, 1015 yds, 6 TDs

Now, I doubt the two will have 300 targets on the same team next year. But wow that is a lot of production
Click to expand...
Hill is gonna have to fend off Preston Williams for playing time so we’ll see.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
17,046
Reaction score
8,313
Age
36
Location
Haines City, Fl
Mike McDaniel said:
Their stats last year

Hill: 159 targets, 111 rec, 1239 yds, 9 TDs
Waddle: 140 targets, 104 rec, 1015 yds, 6 TDs

Now, I doubt the two will have 300 targets on the same team next year. But wow that is a lot of production
Click to expand...
Got to remember that McDaniel comes from a running system too. And even with the bew signings I think the best chance to get these struggling line prospects a chance to elevate is to give them more opportunities to run block and be the aggressor.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
17,046
Reaction score
8,313
Age
36
Location
Haines City, Fl
royalshank said:
This. As much as we love the kid, catching 120 balls close to the LOS isn’t going to win us the division.
Click to expand...
Probably could with Hill. Buy Hill has ax explosion among the best that's ever played the game. They tried to make Waddle that last year and as good as he is he couldn't explode past defenders near the LOS.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
19,164
Reaction score
17,909
Location
New Jersey
Sirspud said:
Probably could with Hill. Buy Hill has ax explosion among the best that's ever played the game. They tried to make Waddle that last year and as good as he is he couldn't explode past defenders near the LOS.
Click to expand...
Agreed. They made Waddle into a more modern Landry. Not going to win games through Waddle as your premiere threat. I’m glad they realize this.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
17,046
Reaction score
8,313
Age
36
Location
Haines City, Fl
royalshank said:
Agreed. They made Waddle into a more modern Landry. Not going to win games through Waddle as your premiere threat. I’m glad they realize this.
Click to expand...
At least at that part of things Landry was better because he had the physicality of an rb and could out physical guys. He can't touch Waddle anywhere downfield though.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
19,164
Reaction score
17,909
Location
New Jersey
Sirspud said:
At least at that part of things Landry was better because he had the physicality of an rb and could out physical guys. He can't touch Waddle anywhere downfield though.
Click to expand...
Agreed 100%
 
Mark_J

Mark_J

Bandwidth Of Brothers
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 15, 2021
Messages
1,315
Reaction score
4,533
Location
Alabama
Don't discount Gesicki's game this year either. With all the speed we have now defenses will be streeeeetched thin and MG will be perfect in the seams...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom