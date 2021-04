i went 4-7. I figured 1 return TD and 3-4 recieving TDs. we have 0 clue what kind of offensive gameplan we are going to run. Its like i said in the conference last night "well at least we have two offensive coordinators, so twice the opportunity they can figure out how to use him" Week 1 will be a huge "TELL" on what we have in Waddle from the get go. They said hes an outside guy along with a slot guy. With no Fuller in week 1, im waiting to see if they are legit and start Waddle on the outside opposite Parker.