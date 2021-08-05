 Jaylen Waddle Thriving in Surprising Role at Dolphins Training Camp | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jaylen Waddle Thriving in Surprising Role at Dolphins Training Camp

Waddle has been impressing the coaching staff in his reps taken at outside receiver so far. It comes a surprise given the expectation that he would be a slot receiver on this offense. However, he is only playing out there because starters DeVante Parker and Will Fuller are still a bit banged up.

Reports claim the Dolphins also expect to take advantage of Waddle's athleticism in designed plays such as jet sweeps and wide receiver screens. The former Alabama Crimson Tide player could end up all over the field and has proven he has the speed to compete after posting a 4.37 40-yard dash.

It's worth keeping an eye on where Waddle lines up once everyone is healthy, but the rookie seems poised for a massive 2021-22 campaign.

Jaylen Waddle Thriving in Surprising Role at Dolphins Training Camp

www.google.com
 
That’s funny. I just read that Adam Beasley is saying Waddle doesn’t have his explosiveness back from his injury at Alabama and he is still walking with a limp.
 
Not sure why that 4.37 40 number keeps getting circulated. That was right out of high school. He's a 4.2 player as shown by his race with Ruggs and anyone with at least one eye.
 
Waddle was always a guy who could play the Z role in the offense. It is a 'boundary' position, but it is based on footspeed, rather than heft.

Waddle can run some of his routes from Fuller's position in the offense, but he wouldn't be effective from the Parker role.
 
I've been saying for the 2 years. Waddle can and will play on the outside. He will obviously be primarily slot, but I've always said and believed he will have multiple reps outside. The key is, keep him on the field...all over the field.
 
Everyone needs to play their positions this year. Fuller needs to show out at WR2...Wilson needs to show out at the slot. They are both on one year deals. Choose who to let go for a comp pick...but not both of them, and Waddle steps in full-time in the following season.
 
Not surprising. Waddle is a complete wide receiver. But I do expect his major contributions to come from the slot once Parker and Fuller are healthy.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz said:
Everyone needs to play their positions this year. Fuller needs to show out at WR2...Wilson needs to show out at the slot. They are both on one year deals. Choose who to let go for a comp pick...but not both of them, and Waddle steps in full-time in the following season.


Not a bad idea just I think Waddle is gonna see the field as much as either of those guys this year.

4 wide is gonna be deadly with all of them on the field together

Parker , Fuller , Wilson and Waddle
 
Another aspect of having all that speed/talent is we can rotate our guys in waves to wear down the secondary. Add the Miami heat we could really have some home field advantage. It falls on the offensive line to give Tua the time he needs to let the WR's run wild.
 
Don't put a label on anything. We have two offensive coordinator's, nothing will be standard with this group of WR's.

They are going to constantly throw the kitchen sink at people on offense and defense.
 
fishfanmiami said:
Not a bad idea just I think Waddle is gonna see the field as much as either of those guys this year.

4 wide is gonna be deadly with all of them on the field together

Parker , Fuller , Wilson and Waddle

As long as the pass pro holds up!
 
rickd13 said:
That's funny. I just read that Adam Beasley is saying Waddle doesn't have his explosiveness back from his injury at Alabama and he is still walking with a limp.


The rule of thumb for many here at FH:

If the report is unfavorable toward the player, the report is 100% legit and is a major concern.
If the report is favorable toward the player, the report is to be disregarded as a “fluff” piece.
 
royalshank said:
As long as the pass pro holds up!


Yep but I think we'll see lots of crossing patterns and underneath stuff

Get it in one of these guys hands quickly and go get some YAC
 
