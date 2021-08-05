TrinidadDolfan
1st Team All-Pro
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 13, 2006
- Messages
- 2,336
- Reaction score
- 3,235
- Location
- Trinidad
Waddle has been impressing the coaching staff in his reps taken at outside receiver so far. It comes a surprise given the expectation that he would be a slot receiver on this offense. However, he is only playing out there because starters DeVante Parker and Will Fuller are still a bit banged up.
Reports claim the Dolphins also expect to take advantage of Waddle's athleticism in designed plays such as jet sweeps and wide receiver screens. The former Alabama Crimson Tide player could end up all over the field and has proven he has the speed to compete after posting a 4.37 40-yard dash.
It's worth keeping an eye on where Waddle lines up once everyone is healthy, but the rookie seems poised for a massive 2021-22 campaign.
Reports claim the Dolphins also expect to take advantage of Waddle's athleticism in designed plays such as jet sweeps and wide receiver screens. The former Alabama Crimson Tide player could end up all over the field and has proven he has the speed to compete after posting a 4.37 40-yard dash.
It's worth keeping an eye on where Waddle lines up once everyone is healthy, but the rookie seems poised for a massive 2021-22 campaign.
Jaylen Waddle Thriving in Surprising Role at Dolphins Training Camp
Rookie Jaylen Waddle is thriving at Miami Dolphins training camp in a surprising role.
www.google.com