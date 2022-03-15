 JC Tretter......Pleeeezzzzzzz Our Guy | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

JC Tretter......Pleeeezzzzzzz Our Guy

Schleprock

Schleprock

Head of the NFLPA Player's rep. Rubs a lot of fellow players the wrong way. Many don't like his decision on the recent CBA
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

Bring him in asap. Dieter is a joke. If we can get Tretter and Armstead the OL will be very much improved.
 
cuzinvinny

cuzinvinny

IMO its a no brainer but I don't know what it is with OL and Dolphins for decades. It's like that curse we so called have is on the OL.....
Be pissed if we fu** this up.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

cuzinvinny said:
Like I give a sh**.....best Center we'd have in memory. and Fits.
That's pretty much what some of his fellow players and teammates would say to you.

"Like I give a sh1t about what the message board guy wants"
 
andyahs

andyahs

cuzinvinny said:
IMO its a no brainer but I don't know what it is with OL and Dolphins for decades. It's like that curse we so called have is on the OL.....
Be pissed if we fu** this up.
Maybe just maybe he wants to play somewhere else.
 
kingfin23

kingfin23

Grier probably don't know he was released
 
cuzinvinny

cuzinvinny

Man Williams, Tretter, Hunt, Collins ....not bad, not bad at all ...IMO
 
