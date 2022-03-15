JC Tretter......Pleeeezzzzzzz Our Guy

cuzinvinny
Active Roster
- Joined
- May 27, 2011
- Messages
- 3,009
- Reaction score
- 1,829
Adam Schefter
Center JC Tretter, getting released by the Cleveland Browns, per source.
He's also not missed a snap in 5 years. JC Tretter only allowed 1 sack and 5 penalties this past season in 1000+ snaps. And the Browns had a pretty good Ground game.
Grier remember aggressive, MAKE IT SO !
