Jeff Darlington of ESPN Joins the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast to talk Dolphins Football

DolphinsTalk Podcast: Jeff Darlington of ESPN talks Dolphins Football
Jeff Darlington of ESPN talks Dolphins Football today on the DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast. We talk Tua, Xavien, Flores, FA, and Draft.
On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike is joined by Jeff Darlington of ESPN to talk about all the Hot Topics in the world of the Miami Dolphins. We get Jeff’s thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa heading into his second year with the Dolphins. Will the Dolphins pick up the phone and call Houston if/when they officially put Deshaun Watson on the trade block? We talk Xavien Howard, Isaiah Wilson, Brian Flores, Dolphins Free agency, and what will Miami do with the #3 pick in the draft. All of this and so much more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast with our special guest Jeff Darlington of ESPN.