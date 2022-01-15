Jeff Ireland and Brian Flores in Chicago..

I do think its worthwhile to note that there are those who are capable of learning and growing as their career progresses. We can have our fun laughing at the terrible misfortune of others who have to suffer through retreads who failed in Miami until they turn out to be Rick Spielman and go on to build a team all phin fans would be envious of.



Whatever his impact on the final selections its tough to argue with what the Saints have done in the draft since Ireland joined them. They've had a pretty good 5 year run.