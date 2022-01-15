Jeff Ireland and Brian Flores in Chicago..

ChitownPhins28
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2019
- Messages
- 2,226
- Reaction score
- 2,271
- Age
- 50
- Location
- Aurora IL
Is a very realistic possibility.
LolBears?
LolBears?
as stubborn and vengeful as Flores seemed here, do you really think he is gonna make the same mistakes again? I hope so but I imagine he had to learn from some of the unprofessional mistakes he made here.Fields career will be over before it's even started.
I would hope so. I have no ill will with Flores and hope he does do well for himself.as stubborn and vengeful as Flores seemed here, do you really think he is gonna make the same mistakes again? I hope so but I imagine he had to learn from some of the unprofessional mistakes he made here.
You know Spielman just got jettisoned like the stuff in the star destroyer's trash compactor, right?I do think its worthwhile to note that there are those who are capable of learning and growing as their career progresses. We can have our fun laughing at the terrible misfortune of others who have to suffer through retreads who failed in Miami until they turn out to be Rick Spielman and go on to build a team all phin fans would be envious of.
Whatever his impact on the final selections its tough to argue with what the Saints have done in the draft since Ireland joined them. They've had a pretty good 5 year run.
True but he did bring talent to the Vikings. He did much better there then he ever did for us.You know Spielman just got jettisoned like the stuff in the star destroyer's trash compactor, right?
I wanted to like him (and I did) but the way he sabotaged things here because he didn't get Watson is one of the craziest things Ive seen. Reminder, Im not a Tua guy but Im team first before any player or coach. Im hoping he fails hardI would hope so. I have no ill will with Flores and hope he does do well for himself.
You are a better man than me.I would hope so. I have no ill will with Flores and hope he does do well for himself.
Flores's problem in coaching can be improved and learned from.
I see more of the serious problem of integrity, attitude and selfishness which eventually will show its ugly face...
Just happy he's not our problem whether he turns into a good HC someday or not. Don't want him representing Dolphins anything...And also could care less abot 95% of the media who have pretty much totally lost their way and to many Fans don't see it. Thus the crap journalism goes on and on as if they knew what they were reporting on... just their own screwed up mis- guided opinions... JMO
You've never talked to my wife I see..You are a better man than me.