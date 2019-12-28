Jeffrey Okudah

Watching this Clemson game and all i can say is wow. Shadowing a legit NFL guy in Higgins and is really giving effort in the run game plus a strip play that scored a TD. Only way I see the Fins getting him is 1A or a trade down but doubt he goes much later than 7-8 and I think other needs are more pressing and FA is likely to bring in a vet DB. Could be nice to have two lock down guys to let the front 7 do some crazy work.



Fun kid to watch, will def keep track of him during the draft process. Ward went #4 he might be better than him.