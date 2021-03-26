 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah || Notre Dame Linebacker || 2020 Highlights | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah || Notre Dame Linebacker || 2020 Highlights

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Former Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had back-to-back brilliant seasons in the Irish defense, and it has vaulted him up NFL Draft boards. Owusu-Koramoah is gaining a great deal of momentum, and now some are projecting him to be a top 10 NFL Draft pick.
Owusu-Koramoah certainly has top 10 NFL Draft production and athleticism. He racked 24.5 tackles for loss in the last two seasons, and his all-around ability is as good as it gets. The Hampton, Va. native has elite athleticism, he is instinctive, he was a force agains the run, he is an effective blitzer and he's strong in coverage.

One of the TOP players in this draft, and another scheme fit type of guy that could plug and play in our Defense day 1. I think he is definitely on our radar at 18 overall if he is there when we make our pick.

Character: Leader


More film breakdown against top opponents:
draftwire.usatoday.com

2021 NFL draft film room: Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

As we look ahead to the 2021 NFL draft, it’s time to get acquainted with some of the top prospects in this year’s class. What does Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah bring to…
draftwire.usatoday.com draftwire.usatoday.com
 
FINOMINAL

FINOMINAL

Too many QB's and receivers for him to crack the top ten, but he's close.
 
Geordie

Geordie

I love him, but I don't think he fits our needs right now with what we did in FA.
 
Zounds

Zounds

He would play the rover role. This is an excellent football player. Many will quip about about his lack of ideal size, but size only matters if you are trying to plug a player into a position. JOK would not be plugged into a traditional LB or SS position. He would be the 5th man in our 3-3-5 or 4-2-5.
 
DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Andyman said:
Looks awfully small to be a LB scheme fit. What role would he play?
Click to expand...
I think he plays outside LB in base sets, and Nickel LB in Nickel / Dime sets. Right now we have no really good coverage LB's outside Baker. We have run stuffers (McKinnley, Roberts), and we have Edge rushers Van Ginkel, Scarlett).
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is solid against the run, great against the pass and good as a blitzing pass rusher.
High motor, quick feet, big hitter. He can easily move up to 225 pounds and I think he'll be a great pro. Likely a leader wherever he ends up.
 
1

1972forever

6’1” and 218 pounds are the dimensions of a safety or CB in the NFL. While he played very well at ND, he was also playing against players who will never see a day in the NFL for the most part. As a LB in the NFL I just see him getting blown off the ball on running plays at his size.

He is obviously an excellent athlete and if he can be used as a starting safety for the Dolphins, he might be worth the risk at 18. If the are drafting him to be a LB, I would rather have Collins.
 
