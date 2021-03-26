Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah || Notre Dame Linebacker || 2020 Highlights

2021 NFL draft film room: Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah As we look ahead to the 2021 NFL draft, it’s time to get acquainted with some of the top prospects in this year’s class. What does Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah bring to…

Former Notre Dame linebackerhad back-to-back brilliant seasons in the Irish defense, and it has vaulted him up NFL Draft boards. Owusu-Koramoah is gaining a great deal of momentum, and now some are projecting him to be a top 10 NFL Draft pick.Owusu-Koramoah certainly has top 10 NFL Draft production and athleticism. He racked 24.5 tackles for loss in the last two seasons, and his all-around ability is as good as it gets. The Hampton, Va. native has elite athleticism, he is instinctive, he was a force agains the run, he is an effective blitzer and he's strong in coverage.One of the TOP players in this draft, and another scheme fit type of guy that could plug and play in our Defense day 1. I think he is definitely on our radar at 18 overall if he is there when we make our pick.Character: LeaderMore film breakdown against top opponents: