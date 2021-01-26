 Jeremiah Top 50 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jeremiah Top 50

Obviously there are guys I think he is too high on, and others I think he is too low on, but I look forward to this release every year. It's the first true measure we get into what the league is thinking; as much as I respect Jeremiah as an evaluator, you know he's hearing things from his pals.

https://www.nfl.com/news/daniel-jeremiah-s-top-50-2021-nfl-draft-prospect-rankings-1-0

I agree with Zach Wilson as QB2. The three elite receivers (Chase, Smith, Waddle) are all in his top 10, and in the same order I have them. Kyle Pitts ranking may seem high, but he is that good. I can't get behind having the Northwestern tackle ahead of Sewell, though. Biggest snub for me is Quincy Roche.
 
