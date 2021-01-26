Jeremiah Top 50

Obviously there are guys I think he is too high on, and others I think he is too low on, but I look forward to this release every year. It's the first true measure we get into what the league is thinking; as much as I respect Jeremiah as an evaluator, you know he's hearing things from his pals.I agree with Zach Wilson as QB2. The three elite receivers (Chase, Smith, Waddle) are all in his top 10, and in the same order I have them. Kyle Pitts ranking may seem high, but he is that good. I can't get behind having the Northwestern tackle ahead of Sewell, though. Biggest snub for me is Quincy Roche.