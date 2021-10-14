 Jerome Baker contract, Are we screwed? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jerome Baker contract, Are we screwed?

KingHydra

Take a look. It seems like we are going to carry this expensive bum for 3 years. The Dolphins need to sign better contracts.
Am I reading this wrong? It looks like we take a huge hit regardless. I still say we take the hit this year and cut him right now.
$20 Million guaranteed? Seriously? No wonder he is playing like this. He is paid in the shade!

www.spotrac.com

Jerome Baker

Jerome Baker contract and salary cap details, full contract breakdowns, salaries, signing bonus, roster bonus, dead money, and valuations.
www.spotrac.com
 
Geordie

I don't think Baker is a bad player. The thing with him is he's being put into positions by this coaching staff that play on his weakness rather than his strengths, we saw those weaknesses woefully exposed on Sunday. He's just another sign of the mismanagement of this playing staff that is going on right now.
 
