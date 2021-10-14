Jerome Baker contract, Are we screwed?

KingHydra
Take a look. It seems like we are going to carry this expensive bum for 3 years. The Dolphins need to sign better contracts.
Am I reading this wrong? It looks like we take a huge hit regardless. I still say we take the hit this year and cut him right now.
$20 Million guaranteed? Seriously? No wonder he is playing like this. He is paid in the shade!
Jerome Baker
Jerome Baker contract and salary cap details, full contract breakdowns, salaries, signing bonus, roster bonus, dead money, and valuations.
www.spotrac.com