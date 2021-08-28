Jerry Jones states Tony Romo should be 1st ballot HOF inductee

This is just another case of the Cowboys trying to use their influence in an attempt get a player into the HOF who was nothing special at the QB position. Romo was average at best and him even being mentioned as a HOF QB is ridiculous.



Zach Thomas was 10 times better at his position than Romo was at QB in the NFL and yet Thomas still isn’t in the HOF. If Romo had played for any team except the Cowboys and had the same career, no one would view him as a HOF candidate.