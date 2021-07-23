I have never spent the money on a official NFL jersey because, well, Im a cheap ***! I may go out on a limb to buy one this year and sadly it wont be a Dolphin jersey. It will be much more important than that and it will certainly be a DeAndre Hopkins jersey. Anyone, even a member of another team, that supports individual liberty is a someone and something to support IMO. This declaration by Mr. Hopkins is such important sentiment - the anti-LeBron - who will not come out and say anything against the treatment of the Uyghurs (making Nike sneakers without re-imbursement - or better known as slavery) in China. I dont care how much money you stand to lose. Is a couple of million dollars worth the human testing and torture this group of people have had to endure? Hell no. I just wish Mr. Hopkins was wearing the aqua and orange!!!