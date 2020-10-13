Jets looking to trade Bell

67Stang

67Stang

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 28, 2004
Messages
8,376
Reaction score
1,190
Location
Tucson, AZ
I know...I know LOL. Jets are looking to trade Le'Veon Bell. Jordan Howard is not working out for us. Bell is a bit more expensive, but not by a lot. I wonder if we could trade player for player? I am no cap guru, just looking at total numbers this year. Neither player is happy or being utilized like they should. They are also hard to trade because of the cap hit. Maybe something can be done here?
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
5,715
Reaction score
3,003
I would think a trade like that to a div foe would be next to impossible although would make sense
 
67Stang

67Stang

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 28, 2004
Messages
8,376
Reaction score
1,190
Location
Tucson, AZ
artdnj said:
I would think a trade like that to a div foe would be next to impossible although would make sense
Click to expand...
Ya, was thinking the same thing.....then I remember Thurman Thomas being a Dolphin...and I realized anything is possible LOL
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom