Jets looking to trade Bell

I know...I know LOL. Jets are looking to trade Le'Veon Bell. Jordan Howard is not working out for us. Bell is a bit more expensive, but not by a lot. I wonder if we could trade player for player? I am no cap guru, just looking at total numbers this year. Neither player is happy or being utilized like they should. They are also hard to trade because of the cap hit. Maybe something can be done here?