Jevon Holland - "Given what he is asked to do, he is elite" - NFL Executive

After jumping into the PFT thread, and with relation to the fact that since we haven't won anything of late, we are always on the negative side of the news cycle, I stumbled upon this article about top safeties in the NFL:



While Holland just missed the top 10 list, he was named an honorable mention. According to Fowler, one “high-ranking exec” had some great things to say about Miami’s safety.



“Given what he’s asked to do, he’s elite,” the exec said.



Another NFL talent evaluator said that Holland has “really high upside, can find the ball, redirect in space. I want to see him do it again before saying he’s a top-10 guy.”



With most of the Dolphins’ defense and coordinator remaining in tact from 2021, there’s no reason why Holland shouldn’t continue to grow and find himself making the cut for the 2023 edition of this list."



It is SO important to hit on these picks!!!

TK