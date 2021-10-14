Jevon Holland

Durango2020 said: As much as Grier gets blamed for picks like Austin Jackson and Noah, it looks like he did better with 2021 draft with guys like Waddle, Phillips and Holland. Hopefully they will become start players real soon. Click to expand...

Nah man, Grier is not completely inept… but he has major fatal flaws like being THE worst OL evaluator in the NFL hands down…The problem with Grier is that he is painfully mediocre overall when you consider his strengths and weaknesses and has been a big contributor to 15+ years of mediocrity (or worse) through scouting, drafting, and personnel.Unless you’re working for the DMV, no ones goal should be mediocrity.