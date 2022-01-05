 Jim Harbaugh - HC Discussion | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jim Harbaugh - HC Discussion

K

Kev7

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 15, 2019
Messages
581
Reaction score
980
Age
38
Location
New Jersey

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reports Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is considering a return to the NFL.​


theathletic.com

Could Jim Harbaugh return to the NFL? 'I think it's real'

What a difference a year makes. Twelve months ago, Jim Harbaugh was coming off a 2-4 season after which he took a sizable pay cut to remain the head coach of...
theathletic.com theathletic.com

Mr. Ross, give the man a blank check and a handshake 🤝
 
srdnaty

srdnaty

Practice Squad Punter
Joined
Aug 22, 2003
Messages
1,143
Reaction score
447
Location
Da Ville
Rumors are circulating that Jim Harbaugh is considering the NFL again. Given how much Ross seems to love this guy I find it hard to believe that we won't at least flirt with Harbuagh like he did previously even though the team still has a head coach. Considering how much this damaged his credibility before I hope we don't go here again. Thoughts?

Could Jim Harbaugh return to the NFL? 'I think it's real'
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Go with the Flo!
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
3,537
Reaction score
5,459
Location
San Antonio
srdnaty said:
Rumors are circulating that Jim Harbaugh is considering the NFL again. Given how much Ross seems to love this guy I find it hard to believe that we won't at least flirt with Harbuagh like he did previously even though the team still has a head coach. Considering how much this damaged his credibility before I hope we don't go here again. Thoughts?

Could Jim Harbaugh return to the NFL? 'I think it's real'
Click to expand...
I have to believe they’ve already talked…too much connection there…didn’t Harbaugh leave the Niners because of disagreements with the GM/front office? Curious what would happen with Grier if they brought Harbaugh in.
 
foozool13

foozool13

#12 #13 #23 #29 #54 #99
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 3, 2005
Messages
6,387
Reaction score
2,360
Location
Los Angeles, CA
I am really torn about Harbaugh. I think he is a very good coach, but **** attitude. The whole issue in SF was he wanted GM power and I don't think he should get it. The guy definitely knows how to coach at this level, but why did he fail at Michigan? There's a lot of question marks and obviously a good side of a resume as well.

If we did hire him, I think it could go either way. Ross would definitely be interested I'm sure.

At this point though I would rather replace Grier than Flores. Louis Riddick would be my choice. He is a Flores fan too so that would be nice for continuity as well. Id love to get a high caliber OC and let him run that side of the ball. A failed offensive HC would be ideal. Doug Peterson maybe? OR maybe offer Eric Bienemy an assistant HC position, especially if we get Watson.
 
Last edited:
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2010
Messages
1,554
Reaction score
1,987
We need to get a new GM before we get a new Coach, you let the new GM evaluate Flores. But with the new rules about interviewing coaches while their teams still being in the playoffs should expediate good candidates getting hired quicker for next year. Grier had to have a say in Flores' coaching staff and it has been constantly turning over. And if he didn't have a say in it, that's just one other aspect of his job that he didn't do well.
 
K

Kev7

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 15, 2019
Messages
581
Reaction score
980
Age
38
Location
New Jersey
foozool13 said:
I am really torn about Harbaugh. I think he is a very good coach, but **** attitude. The whole issue in SF was he wanted GM power and I don't think he should get it. The guy definitely knows how to coach at this level, but why did he fail at Michigan? There's a lot of question marks and obviously a good side of a resume as well.

If we did hire him, I think it could go either way.

At this point though I would rather replace Grier than Flores. Louis Riddick would be my choice. He is a Flores fan so that would be nice for continuity as well.
Click to expand...
Only issue I have with Flo is his inability to build a staff under him. This whole thing has been a revolving door for the last 2 seasons. I’m perfectly fine with giving him another year, but the offense needs fixing.
 
R

Rockchalk

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 3, 2021
Messages
133
Reaction score
234
Age
50
Location
Midwest
foozool13 said:
I am really torn about Harbaugh. I think he is a very good coach, but **** attitude. The whole issue in SF was he wanted GM power and I don't think he should get it. The guy definitely knows how to coach at this level, but why did he fail at Michigan? There's a lot of question marks and obviously a good side of a resume as well.

If we did hire him, I think it could go either way. Ross would definitely be interested I'm sure.

At this point though I would rather replace Grier than Flores. Louis Riddick would be my choice. He is a Flores fan too so that would be nice for continuity as well. Id love to get a high caliber OC and let him run that side of the ball. A failed offensive HC would be ideal. Doug Peterson maybe? OR maybe offer Eric Bienemy an assistant HC position, especially if we get Watson.
Click to expand...
He failed at Michigan?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom