 Jim Harbaugh vs Floor ess | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jim Harbaugh vs Floor ess

cuzinvinny

cuzinvinny

Starter
Joined
May 27, 2011
Messages
2,902
Reaction score
1,487
IQ test coming up.

We seen Floor ess and his talent so I'm not wasting time with him.


To name a few Key items...

Harbaugh 5 th highest winning percentage of NFL coaches past and present.

Experienced and knowledge of importance in building a qualified OL with a legit RB. A offense that actually got to the super bowl. Not close to a playoff.

First 3 years his defense ranked 2nd, 2nd, 3rd in the NFL. Fits nicely into the development and importance of a defense




Oh, had an outstanding coaching staff in which some of his guy OC Greg Roman, DC Fangio current HC of the Bronco's looking at the good possibility of becoming available. (his old gang)
Down the line Ross says if H comes available we will be in the running. See him as likely the only HC we'd move on from Floor ess. If H leaves ..

Might be able to salvage Tua relationship with supporting cast if the feeling of need is there.

Look I'm not a HC or know enough about how these guys really are but it doesn't take a rocket scientist to see that

Harbaugh is light years ahead of Floor ess and clowns and thinking Floor ess is even on the same page is a questionable insanity issue IMO

Thanks to Reason for info and I'd recommend people listen to that Utube on Phinside NFL yesterday. Eye opening. Maybe learn something ..

Not saying he's the man but compared with the foolishness we have lived with see HUGE improvement and possible playoff goal erased and new goal of a SB visit, IMO the way it should of always been. JMO
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
11,857
Reaction score
13,366
Location
West Palm Beach
Can’t this team find a HC who knows both sides of the ball? This team always has issues with one side of the ball they never compliment each other.
 
Z

zucca

Second String
Joined
Oct 30, 2015
Messages
1,625
Reaction score
1,455
Fred Bear said:
Harbaugh would put the right people in place. This I have no doubt.
Click to expand...
Yea. Flores' biggest issue has been finding the right staff. I don't know why that is. Maybe he's too tough on them. Maybe he doesn't have enough cache to draw decent assistants. Maybe he's afraid of bringing in an experienced that might take his job. Maybe a combo of all 3. If we keep every player on this team and replace Flores with Harbaugh, our players would immediately get better because the coaching staff would get more out of them. There's no doubt in my mind about that. You can argue whether or not its worth bringing in a bleep but bottom line is he will get more out of these guys at least for the 1st 3 years. And since no coach we had for 20 years has lasted 3 years, who cares if his routine has a shelf life.
 
Fred Bear

Fred Bear

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 24, 2018
Messages
2,664
Reaction score
4,020
Location
Mississippi
zucca said:
Yea. Flores' biggest issue has been finding the right staff. I don't know why that is. Maybe he's too tough on them. Maybe he doesn't have enough cache to draw decent assistants. Maybe he's afraid of bringing in an experienced that might take his job. Maybe a combo of all 3. If we keep every player on this team and replace Flores with Harbaugh, our players would immediately get better because the coaching staff would get more out of them. There's no doubt in my mind about that. You can argue whether or not its worth bringing in a bleep but bottom line is he will get more out of these guys at least for the 1st 3 years. And since no coach we had for 20 years has lasted 3 years, who cares if his routine has a shelf life.
Click to expand...
I hate the 3 year start over thing...but we haven't brought in the right people. We haven't been patient enough with our hiring.
 
cuzinvinny

cuzinvinny

Starter
Joined
May 27, 2011
Messages
2,902
Reaction score
1,487
zucca said:
Yea. Flores' biggest issue has been finding the right staff. I don't know why that is. Maybe he's too tough on them. Maybe he doesn't have enough cache to draw decent assistants. Maybe he's afraid of bringing in an experienced that might take his job. Maybe a combo of all 3. If we keep every player on this team and replace Flores with Harbaugh, our players would immediately get better because the coaching staff would get more out of them. There's no doubt in my mind about that. You can argue whether or not its worth bringing in a bleep but bottom line is he will get more out of these guys at least for the 1st 3 years. And since no coach we had for 20 years has lasted 3 years, who cares if his routine has a shelf life.
Click to expand...
Imagine proper evaluations, knowing quality players (ex. OL, RB ) How to put together a game plan. Even more important adjusting a game plan when necessary. Christ even knowing what a game plan is, is refreshing and exciting...
 
Z

zucca

Second String
Joined
Oct 30, 2015
Messages
1,625
Reaction score
1,455
cuzinvinny said:
Imagine proper evaluations, knowing quality players (ex. OL, RB ) How to put together a game plan. Even more important adjusting a game plan when necessary. Christ even knowing what a game plan is, is refreshing and exciting...
Click to expand...
I'm with you Vin. My example said IF we kept every player. I'm sure Harbaugh would get in here and say, "why the hell is this guy on this team? Get rid of him"
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
7,707
Reaction score
5,936
Location
Garden State
He would be an upgrade no doubt about that. Flores needs to be a d coordinator somewhere else
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Taylor Club
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
24,672
Reaction score
20,068
Location
Columbus, OH
If Harbaugh was actually available and interested, would Ross can Flores instantly? Or would him and flores agree to part ways "mutually"?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom