Jim Harbaugh vs Floor ess

IQ test coming up.



We seen Floor ess and his talent so I'm not wasting time with him.





To name a few Key items...



Harbaugh 5 th highest winning percentage of NFL coaches past and present.



Experienced and knowledge of importance in building a qualified OL with a legit RB. A offense that actually got to the super bowl. Not close to a playoff.



First 3 years his defense ranked 2nd, 2nd, 3rd in the NFL. Fits nicely into the development and importance of a defense









Oh, had an outstanding coaching staff in which some of his guy OC Greg Roman, DC Fangio current HC of the Bronco's looking at the good possibility of becoming available. (his old gang)

Down the line Ross says if H comes available we will be in the running. See him as likely the only HC we'd move on from Floor ess. If H leaves ..



Might be able to salvage Tua relationship with supporting cast if the feeling of need is there.



Look I'm not a HC or know enough about how these guys really are but it doesn't take a rocket scientist to see that



Harbaugh is light years ahead of Floor ess and clowns and thinking Floor ess is even on the same page is a questionable insanity issue IMO



Thanks to Reason for info and I'd recommend people listen to that Utube on Phinside NFL yesterday. Eye opening. Maybe learn something ..



Not saying he's the man but compared with the foolishness we have lived with see HUGE improvement and possible playoff goal erased and new goal of a SB visit, IMO the way it should of always been. JMO