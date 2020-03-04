jimmy garoppolo

If Brady does sign with San Fran. Would you take jimmy garoppolo?
 
I heard someone suggest Miami could be landing spot for Jimmy G IF SF signed Brady.

It makes some sense since Miami is looking for a QB and they have draft picks to trad but i doubt Miami wants to pay him that much money to play on a much less talented offense.He played well on a loaded SF team(like most starting caliber QB's would)but he did not really show that he was a Franchise guy.

Not sure he is all that much better than Fitzpatrick to be honest.He is younger, more expensive and injury prone I will give him that.


Pass.
 
I don't see how some would say no to Garoppolo but would trade up for Joe Burrow. Similar qbs in my book, Burrow is younger, but Garoppollo has actual NFL exerience and success on his resume.
 
