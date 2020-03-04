jimmy garoppolo

I heard someone suggest Miami could be landing spot for Jimmy G IF SF signed Brady.



It makes some sense since Miami is looking for a QB and they have draft picks to trad but i doubt Miami wants to pay him that much money to play on a much less talented offense.He played well on a loaded SF team(like most starting caliber QB's would)but he did not really show that he was a Franchise guy.



Not sure he is all that much better than Fitzpatrick to be honest.He is younger, more expensive and injury prone I will give him that.





Pass.