Jimmy Johnson on the Importance of Good Assistant Coaches

LarryLarry
Scout Team
- Joined
- Sep 13, 2021
- Messages
- 237
- Reaction score
- 299
- Age
- 50
- Location
- Miami
Make no mistake the Dolphins primarily have a talent problem, but that is augmented by very poor coaching. So that is a double whammy, which is why they are one of the worst five teams in the NFL. Bad players, bad coaching. Although these comments from JJ are specific to the OL, they can be extended to the whole team and the value of good coaching. Flores does not seem to understand the importance of having good assistants.
“The offensive line coach is a helluva lot more important than any of his players,” Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson said.
Johnson took Tony Wise with him from the University of Miami.
“Tony was the worst recruiter in the world,” he said. “But he was the best offensive line coach I’ve been around.”
Johnson never used a first-round pick on an offensive lineman. He thought that was where you got playmakers. His Super Bowl line still was full of Pro Bowlers. An undrafted and converted defensive lineman (Mark Tuinei) and third-round pick (Erik Williams) were tackles. A guy thought too fat (Nate Newton) and a seventh-round pick (Kevin Cogan) were guards.
At center? “I said, ‘Tony can you take this 245-pound guard and teach him to play center?’ " Johnson said of Mark Stepnoski, who became a three-time All-Pro center.
All of which explains Johnson’s belief the line coach is more important than any lineman.
“Offensive linemen are in a world of their own,” Johnson said. “The guy they’re blocking almost always is a better athlete. If they make the wrong step, the better athlete is going to beat them. If they screw up an assignment, the play is dead.
“But you can get guys that are smart and do the right thing, that have some ability and size and they can be taught how to play — if you have the right teacher.
“I was lucky. I had Tony. He made that line in Dallas. If you’ve got someone in the quarterback’s face and he’s running for his life, the play’s dead. Maybe the series is dead. Maybe the game’s dead.”
“The offensive line coach is a helluva lot more important than any of his players,” Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson said.
Johnson took Tony Wise with him from the University of Miami.
“Tony was the worst recruiter in the world,” he said. “But he was the best offensive line coach I’ve been around.”
Johnson never used a first-round pick on an offensive lineman. He thought that was where you got playmakers. His Super Bowl line still was full of Pro Bowlers. An undrafted and converted defensive lineman (Mark Tuinei) and third-round pick (Erik Williams) were tackles. A guy thought too fat (Nate Newton) and a seventh-round pick (Kevin Cogan) were guards.
At center? “I said, ‘Tony can you take this 245-pound guard and teach him to play center?’ " Johnson said of Mark Stepnoski, who became a three-time All-Pro center.
All of which explains Johnson’s belief the line coach is more important than any lineman.
“Offensive linemen are in a world of their own,” Johnson said. “The guy they’re blocking almost always is a better athlete. If they make the wrong step, the better athlete is going to beat them. If they screw up an assignment, the play is dead.
“But you can get guys that are smart and do the right thing, that have some ability and size and they can be taught how to play — if you have the right teacher.
“I was lucky. I had Tony. He made that line in Dallas. If you’ve got someone in the quarterback’s face and he’s running for his life, the play’s dead. Maybe the series is dead. Maybe the game’s dead.”
Hyde: Dolphins’ most important piece to rebuilt offensive line is one no one talks about | Commentary
Only part of the Dolphins' struggles over the years is on the offensive line. But it’s been a loud, expensive and often embarrassing part. They’ve spent big on it again in this rebuild with draft picks and money. But the most crucial player on the line doesn’t play there. Lemuel Jeanpierre molds...
www.sun-sentinel.com