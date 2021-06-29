JLC Says Flores is on the Hot Seat? Ok People We Need To Take A Stand

Fin-Loco
Jason La Canfora: Miami Dolphins Brian Flores is on the hot seat
If you listen to the dribble that comes out of the mainstream media sometimes, you need to be checked out. The latest is Brian Flores on the hot seat. The ...
phinphanatic.com
Ok. I'm TRYING to keep my apex level of irritation to a PG level here, people. Jason La Confora is saying that Flores is on the hot seat. This is getting to be where we need to take a stand and fight back on the Twitter machine. I challenge all of you to sign up and berate him regarding this point on there in a professional but heated manner.
Here is what he wrote in his article. I'll post a link beneath but please don't click it as this is all for clicks for ad revenue. But the clickbait needs to stop:
"
Brian FloresIf things go poorly in Miami – and a regression in 2020 shouldn't shock anyone – I believe Flores would actually win a power struggle if it comes to that. Whether or not Tua becomes a thing or not will have ramifications for those involved in selecting him. Constantly running out coaches and players who were just selected the previous year and put in critical positions is an unusual way of breeding chemistry and cohesion and creating that other played-out C-word (culture). There are a lot of rumblings around the industry about all not being well in Miami (which has pretty much been the norm for a few decades now), and people are already keeping a close eye down there."
Here is the link to the rubbish article: https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/...matchups-on-the-2021-regular-season-schedule/