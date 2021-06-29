JLC Says Flores is on the Hot Seat? Ok People We Need To Take A Stand

He’s isn’t saying that Flores is in the hot seat, he is saying that he could be if we have a bad season. Flores has found a way to win in Miami which is why no one talks about the blunders much (constant coaching turnaround, flip flopping QBs, Minkah situation, stills situation and not to mention all the players cut or traded after one year but I think that’s more on Grier who knows) but if the wining doesn’t continue I can see all this stuff resurfaced. I do think that if we don’t make the playoffs in the next 2 years he’s gone along with Grier