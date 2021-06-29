 JLC Says Flores is on the Hot Seat? Ok People We Need To Take A Stand | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

JLC Says Flores is on the Hot Seat? Ok People We Need To Take A Stand

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
10,823
Reaction score
17,440
Location
Marco Island
phinphanatic.com

Jason La Canfora: Miami Dolphins Brian Flores is on the hot seat

If you listen to the dribble that comes out of the mainstream media sometimes, you need to be checked out. The latest is Brian Flores on the hot seat. The ...
phinphanatic.com phinphanatic.com

Ok. I'm TRYING to keep my apex level of irritation to a PG level here, people. Jason La Confora is saying that Flores is on the hot seat. This is getting to be where we need to take a stand and fight back on the Twitter machine. I challenge all of you to sign up and berate him regarding this point on there in a professional but heated manner.

Here is what he wrote in his article. I'll post a link beneath but please don't click it as this is all for clicks for ad revenue. But the clickbait needs to stop:

"

Brian Flores​

If things go poorly in Miami – and a regression in 2020 shouldn't shock anyone – I believe Flores would actually win a power struggle if it comes to that. Whether or not Tua becomes a thing or not will have ramifications for those involved in selecting him. Constantly running out coaches and players who were just selected the previous year and put in critical positions is an unusual way of breeding chemistry and cohesion and creating that other played-out C-word (culture). There are a lot of rumblings around the industry about all not being well in Miami (which has pretty much been the norm for a few decades now), and people are already keeping a close eye down there."

Here is the link to the rubbish article: https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/...matchups-on-the-2021-regular-season-schedule/

1624979461549.png
 
circumstances

circumstances

I'm Coming Out of the Boooooth!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
12,979
Reaction score
20,077
He just feels that Flo's seat is hot and didn't want to come out and admit it.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
11,830
Reaction score
21,544
Age
57
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
Fin-Loco said:
phinphanatic.com

Jason La Canfora: Miami Dolphins Brian Flores is on the hot seat

If you listen to the dribble that comes out of the mainstream media sometimes, you need to be checked out. The latest is Brian Flores on the hot seat. The ...
phinphanatic.com phinphanatic.com

Ok. I'm TRYING to keep my apex level of irritation to a PG level here, people. Jason La Confora is saying that Flores is on the hot seat. This is getting to be where we need to take a stand and fight back on the Twitter machine. I challenge all of you to sign up and berate him regarding this point on there in a professional but heated manner.

Here is what he wrote in his article. I'll post a link beneath but please don't click it as this is all for clicks for ad revenue. But the clickbait needs to stop:

"

Brian Flores​

If things go poorly in Miami – and a regression in 2020 shouldn't shock anyone – I believe Flores would actually win a power struggle if it comes to that. Whether or not Tua becomes a thing or not will have ramifications for those involved in selecting him. Constantly running out coaches and players who were just selected the previous year and put in critical positions is an unusual way of breeding chemistry and cohesion and creating that other played-out C-word (culture). There are a lot of rumblings around the industry about all not being well in Miami (which has pretty much been the norm for a few decades now), and people are already keeping a close eye down there."

Here is the link to the rubbish article: https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/...matchups-on-the-2021-regular-season-schedule/

View attachment 79824
Click to expand...
I'm surprised you even giva a $hit, TBH.

I know I don't......
 
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Sewell = waste pick
Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
2,716
Reaction score
2,732
Age
62
Location
Arcadia CA
Fin-Loco said:
phinphanatic.com

Jason La Canfora: Miami Dolphins Brian Flores is on the hot seat

If you listen to the dribble that comes out of the mainstream media sometimes, you need to be checked out. The latest is Brian Flores on the hot seat. The ...
phinphanatic.com phinphanatic.com

Ok. I'm TRYING to keep my apex level of irritation to a PG level here, people. Jason La Confora is saying that Flores is on the hot seat. This is getting to be where we need to take a stand and fight back on the Twitter machine. I challenge all of you to sign up and berate him regarding this point on there in a professional but heated manner.

Here is what he wrote in his article. I'll post a link beneath but please don't click it as this is all for clicks for ad revenue. But the clickbait needs to stop:

"

Brian Flores​

If things go poorly in Miami – and a regression in 2020 shouldn't shock anyone – I believe Flores would actually win a power struggle if it comes to that. Whether or not Tua becomes a thing or not will have ramifications for those involved in selecting him. Constantly running out coaches and players who were just selected the previous year and put in critical positions is an unusual way of breeding chemistry and cohesion and creating that other played-out C-word (culture). There are a lot of rumblings around the industry about all not being well in Miami (which has pretty much been the norm for a few decades now), and people are already keeping a close eye down there."

Here is the link to the rubbish article: https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/...matchups-on-the-2021-regular-season-schedule/

View attachment 79824
Click to expand...
What stand? Relex.
Why you care what they say?
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
10,823
Reaction score
17,440
Location
Marco Island
Fin-Loco said:
phinphanatic.com

Jason La Canfora: Miami Dolphins Brian Flores is on the hot seat

If you listen to the dribble that comes out of the mainstream media sometimes, you need to be checked out. The latest is Brian Flores on the hot seat. The ...
phinphanatic.com phinphanatic.com

Ok. I'm TRYING to keep my apex level of irritation to a PG level here, people. Jason La Confora is saying that Flores is on the hot seat. This is getting to be where we need to take a stand and fight back on the Twitter machine. I challenge all of you to sign up and berate him regarding this point on there in a professional but heated manner.

Here is what he wrote in his article. I'll post a link beneath but please don't click it as this is all for clicks for ad revenue. But the clickbait needs to stop:

"

Brian Flores​

If things go poorly in Miami – and a regression in 2020 shouldn't shock anyone – I believe Flores would actually win a power struggle if it comes to that. Whether or not Tua becomes a thing or not will have ramifications for those involved in selecting him. Constantly running out coaches and players who were just selected the previous year and put in critical positions is an unusual way of breeding chemistry and cohesion and creating that other played-out C-word (culture). There are a lot of rumblings around the industry about all not being well in Miami (which has pretty much been the norm for a few decades now), and people are already keeping a close eye down there."

Here is the link to the rubbish article: https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/...matchups-on-the-2021-regular-season-schedule/

View attachment 79824
Click to expand...
Should be considered for post of the year.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
8,618
Reaction score
13,973
I would say that La Canfora has done what he set out to do; he's evoked a strong reaction and caused many people to read and discuss his opinions.

Point to Jason.
 
Manning

Manning

Scout Team
Joined
Feb 7, 2008
Messages
1,153
Reaction score
1,265
He’s isn’t saying that Flores is in the hot seat, he is saying that he could be if we have a bad season. Flores has found a way to win in Miami which is why no one talks about the blunders much (constant coaching turnaround, flip flopping QBs, Minkah situation, stills situation and not to mention all the players cut or traded after one year but I think that’s more on Grier who knows) but if the wining doesn’t continue I can see all this stuff resurfaced. I do think that if we don’t make the playoffs in the next 2 years he’s gone along with Grier
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
10,823
Reaction score
17,440
Location
Marco Island
Am I on the wrong website? I thought I was on a website full of Miami Dolphins fans. With comments like these, it's no wonder I rarely come across MD fans outside of SE Florida. Look how fickle you are. If this were an article about the Cowboys HC or the Bears HC or the Packers HC and their HC had done the job Flores did, there would be a riot. Instead you either don't care or are actually defending it. Find your passion people!
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
11,830
Reaction score
21,544
Age
57
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
Fin-Loco said:
I will not standby while our good HC's name is impuned.
Click to expand...
I haven't read the article, but have heard several (podcast) commentaries.

It seems the concensus is that it was a ridiculous premise, with no actual valid reasoning behind the suggestion.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
6,128
Reaction score
7,149
In a nutshell, he is saying Flores is on the hot seat for possibly being on the hot seat next year.

I think that puts Flo on the warm seat, like the comfy leather recliner I sit in watching games on my big screen OLED TV.
 
deester11

deester11

Club Member
Joined
Oct 15, 2012
Messages
707
Reaction score
1,181
Manning said:
He’s isn’t saying that Flores is in the hot seat, he is saying that he could be if we have a bad season. Flores has found a way to win in Miami which is why no one talks about the blunders much (constant coaching turnaround, flip flopping QBs, Minkah situation, stills situation and not to mention all the players cut or traded after one year but I think that’s more on Grier who knows) but if the wining doesn’t continue I can see all this stuff resurfaced. I do think that if we don’t make the playoffs in the next 2 years he’s gone along with Grier
Click to expand...
Minkah situation? Stills situation? You mean malcontents who they got rid of and went on to win games they weren't supposed to? Or set the team up with a gazillion draft picks? That situation? I'll give you turnover..but Flores made lemonade out of lemons. He's got a few years short of not winning games to worry about his future.

They also cut players that didn't fit what they wanted whether the fans thought it was good or not. Some of those players got paid handsomely to be mercenaries. Of the reasons stated, Flores doesn't even have a lukewarm seat.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
3,800
Reaction score
6,857
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
No offense but I wish people would stop posting these twitter bullshit statements on here. Nothing but fake news and has always been fake news. God i hate the term "fake news"
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
5,433
Reaction score
2,776
Much respect Loco, go Loco on that bum.:)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom