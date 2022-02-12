 Job Description - NFL General Manager | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Job Description - NFL General Manager

Ray R

Ray R

General Manager:

Job responsibilities include hiring the head coach, building the remainder of the personnel department staff, coordinating the rubric for scouting college prospects and compiling the team's roster in accordance with the NFL's salary cap.

I thought I would look this up, just in case I was a "little" short of being right. - LOL

I wonder why there was no direct mention of the GM's function with regard to the NFL's player draft.

Do you think whoever wrote this needs my help in putting the information together? - LOL
 
Mach2

Mach2

Ray R said:
General Manager:

Job responsibilities include hiring the head coach, building the remainder of the personnel department staff, coordinating the rubric for scouting college prospects and compiling the team's roster in accordance with the NFL's salary cap.

I thought I would look this up, just in case I was a "little" short of being right. - LOL

I wonder why there was no direct mention of the GM's function with regard to the NFL's player draft.

Do you think whoever wrote this needs my help in putting the information together? - LOL
I think, while that is the basic (if minimal) job description, the reality varies from organization to organization.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Titles are just titles.

My job description says nothing at all about shipping things for example, but because it was easier for me and better for the company I learned to do it as support when needed.

Basically what I mean is, you can call anyone anything but their actual job duties will vary not only by organization but also by what is needed for the organization year to year.
.
 
