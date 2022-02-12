Job Description - NFL General Manager

Ray R
General Manager:
Job responsibilities include hiring the head coach, building the remainder of the personnel department staff, coordinating the rubric for scouting college prospects and compiling the team's roster in accordance with the NFL's salary cap.
I thought I would look this up, just in case I was a "little" short of being right. - LOL
I wonder why there was no direct mention of the GM's function with regard to the NFL's player draft.
Do you think whoever wrote this needs my help in putting the information together? - LOL
