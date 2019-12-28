Joe Burrow

mandal24

Trade our 3 first round picks for this guy and be set at QB for the next 15 years (FIFTEEN YEARS!!). Burrow is just hitting his stride and will only get better.

Tua is too injury-prone and unfortunately, it's been proven time and time again that a QB who is injury prone in college will be injury-riddled in the NFL.

Shore up our OL in FA/draft. Add an edge rusher and DB help and look to 2021 to really make that push to take over the AFC.
 
mandal24

Although in reality, wtf am I saying, no way Bengals trade out of this pick, no matter how much draft capital you throw at them.
 
AMakados10

Burrow looks amazing.

Bengals tanked at the right time. He's a perfect match for them. Probably helps them keep AJ Green happy too.
 
FinsGonnaRock06

Not happening, that’s Fantasy Talk, ride with Rosen, load up on Talent, move all over the upcoming Draft, add Talent in all Rounds, be smart and add Young hungry Players in Free Agency, and let’s roll into 2020 and see what happens.
 
mandal24

Ugh, I really hope Dolphins dont take Tua. The guy has been injury-prone playing behind Alabama's Oline. Wait until he plays behind our Oline. He wont last a season
 
EasyRider

Burrow is great and it’s unfortunate we won’t get him but he’s not the end or be all. So many NFL good QBs are found in later rounds.
 
Kamelion4291

FinsGonnaRock06 said:
Not happening, that’s Fantasy Talk, ride with Rosen, load up on Talent, move all over the upcoming Draft, add Talent in all Rounds, be smart and add Young hungry Players in Free Agency, and let’s roll into 2020 and see what happens.
Also fantasy talk.
 
