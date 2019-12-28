Joe Burrow

Trade our 3 first round picks for this guy and be set at QB for the next 15 years (FIFTEEN YEARS!!). Burrow is just hitting his stride and will only get better.



Tua is too injury-prone and unfortunately, it's been proven time and time again that a QB who is injury prone in college will be injury-riddled in the NFL.



Shore up our OL in FA/draft. Add an edge rusher and DB help and look to 2021 to really make that push to take over the AFC.