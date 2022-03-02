 John Metchie wants to be a Dolphin | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

John Metchie wants to be a Dolphin

R

rafael

Hall Of Famer
Club Member
Joined
Aug 29, 2002
Messages
8,008
Reaction score
3,845
Location
Sparks, NV
I do think that adding a "Metchie-like" player to an offense with Waddle is worthwhile. I like the idea of stretching the field in two directions or two sides. It's what we were hoping to do with Fuller. According to the current consensus mock drafts he's seen as a 3rd round pick. But it's an early 3rd well before our pick in that round. We'd probably have to use our 2nd unless we moved around in the draft. I could see us going WR in the first just based on how the board might break and our needs. I don't see any WRs going in the top half of the first, but several which could be great value at the end of the first. (There are a couple of LBs I really like but they'll probably go earlier) If we did go WR in the 1st then I'd probably wouldn't want to go WR again in the 2nd. Of course there's still FA so who knows what our perceived needs will be by then.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
9,772
Reaction score
19,482
Age
69
Location
Miami
I would love to see Mitchie lining up for the Dolphins. Hopefully because of his ACL injury he will still be on the board when they select in the 2nd round. Without the injury he would likely have been a first round pick but the injury might make it possible for the Dolphins to steal him in the 2nd round.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom