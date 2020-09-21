Jones most likely to miss Thursday night

Byron Jones DB, Miami Dolphins


Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said CB Byron Jones (groin) "would have to heal pretty quickly" to play Thursday against the Jaguars.

Jones, after leaving Sunday's game with a groin injury, looks like a long shot to play in against Jacksonville in a shortened week. His absence would make a good matchup even better for Gardner Minshew, who has an unsustainable 9.2 percent touchdown rate through two weeks. Minshew will be a rock-solid QB2 with plenty of upside against Miami's woeful secondary.

Source: Adam Beasly on Twitter

Sep 21, 2020, 8:45 AM ET
 
Right now every offense in the NFL are looking forward to playing our defense.
 
you guys are hilarious, the Hawks just beat the ever living crap out of the Pats defense, and made the reigning defensive MVP look like hot garbage. Does that mean their defense is bad? We just lost to two playoff teams (if Cam stays healthy, yes they are a playoff team), everyone calm down. I dont expect to see a good defensive performance until maybe the 49ers game at best because of their injuries. Our expectations were WAY too high coming into this year. We are starting Ryan Fitzpatrick for gods sake. This is year two of a rebuild and we need to look at it as more of a developmental year.
 
So I'm guessing the rook on D.J. Chark while the $80 million man is chilling on an island covering some bum like Keelan Cole? Minshew Mania.

I'll keep saying it. I don’t care about a scheme. The way we defend is flat out stupid.
 
