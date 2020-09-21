Jones most likely to miss Thursday night

you guys are hilarious, the Hawks just beat the ever living crap out of the Pats defense, and made the reigning defensive MVP look like hot garbage. Does that mean their defense is bad? We just lost to two playoff teams (if Cam stays healthy, yes they are a playoff team), everyone calm down. I dont expect to see a good defensive performance until maybe the 49ers game at best because of their injuries. Our expectations were WAY too high coming into this year. We are starting Ryan Fitzpatrick for gods sake. This is year two of a rebuild and we need to look at it as more of a developmental year.