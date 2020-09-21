Jones most likely to miss Thursday night

Danny
Byron Jones DB, Miami Dolphins
Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said CB Byron Jones (groin) "would have to heal pretty quickly" to play Thursday against the Jaguars.
Jones, after leaving Sunday's game with a groin injury, looks like a long shot to play in against Jacksonville in a shortened week. His absence would make a good matchup even better for Gardner Minshew, who has an unsustainable 9.2 percent touchdown rate through two weeks. Minshew will be a rock-solid QB2 with plenty of upside against Miami's woeful secondary.
Source: Adam Beasly on Twitter
Sep 21, 2020, 8:45 AM ET
