Josh Allen talks about how important patience is for young QB’s (Tua correlation)

Maybe the Dolphins were right to have patience and give Tua more time. Allen credits that patience to his success.

“Josh Allen looked like one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL in his first season, and like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL by his third. As he heads into his fourth, Allen says his development has gone according to the Bills’ plan.

“I think patience is probably the main thing,” Allen told Kevin Clark of TheRinger.com. “Obviously, Year 1 wasn’t fantastic. Coming from where I came from, I think that was kind of the plan the Bills had when they drafted me. They knew it might take some time.”


Allen also noted that he has spent his entire career with head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, and that quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey has remained in place since he was brought in after Allen’s rookie year.

“Then,” Allen said, “look at the consistency I’ve had: same head coach, same offensive coordinator, bringing in a guy like Ken Dorsey who has been here for three years, same general manager. Then what they did Year 2 revamping the offensive line, Year 3 getting some weapons. And now Year 4. It’s go time. Patience, consistency of developing around a young quarterback. I think that the Bills did it the right way.”

That’s a good recipe for a quarterback to improve.”

He looked great till they met Kansas City. I sure hope we turn the corner and make something good happen
 
I didn't think he was awful his rookie year. In fact I was sure he was going to be great.

Its not about numbers evaluating a young QB, its about identifying their weaknesses and how likely they are to be overcome.
 
Exactly... using Allen as a barometer, most of us did think Tua wasn't awful in his first year and on the road to greatness 👍
 
I'm hoping Josh Allen wants such a big contract (in 2023) that the Bills are forced to part ways with him (and he goes to a NFC team).
 
REVAMPING the OLINE was a huge part of it. I hope we can finally get that damn thing fixed.
 
He has already publicly stated he's not intending to hold the team hostage with his contract. Admirable.
 
You mean the game the entire receiving core was
You mean the game the entire receiving core was injured or coming off of an injury all except a rookie receiver. The same game the OL played their worst game of the season. People are too quick to place blame solely on the QB. Isn’t it like placing week #17 in Buffalo solely on Tua?
 
