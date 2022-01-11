 Josh McDaniels Would Never Divisionally Compete With BB, Amirite? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Josh McDaniels Would Never Divisionally Compete With BB, Amirite?

Or would he relish another Kirby Smart, Nick Saban type scenario?

As I hope Flores will learn from this bump in the road, I'm sure a smart guy like Josh also has.

Reading the Houston board, they are very gung ho on Casserio hiring him if he doesn't get an assurance from Belichick that he's looking at retirement in the foreseeable future. Can't see that happening, but whatever.

If McDaniels is ready for another HC job, shouldn't we be in the mix before he gets grabbed away? IMO, he's learned from his mistakes, will be a hands-on HC and would know who to hire on both sides of the ball (or hopefully keep Boyer who's another NE alumnus_)

Thoughts?
 
I'm not entirely sold on the fact the he's a offensive guru tbh. If he's the reason why NE always have a fantastic OL then yes sign me up but I'm not so sure about that.
 
Love you like a brother from my Island mama but let him go to Houston.
 
