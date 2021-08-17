Josh Rosen cut. Do we take a flier?

opticblazed
Alright just kidding. He did get cut and i still can't believe we actually gave up picks for that guy.smh
I agree. I Iiked the aggression Grier showed at the time. If it worked out everyone would be giving him his flowers.I don't care that we gave up a pick for him. It was a good risk/reward type move. I will never criticize a move that backfires if the potential payoff was big.
Remember, the Cardinals gave up a first round pick for him before the Dolphins traded for him. So it wasn’t just the Dolphins who were wrong about him.Alright just kidding. He did get cut and i still can't believe we actually gave up picks for that guy.smh
No Cardinals did not, Cardinals drafted RosenRemember, the Cardinals gave up a first round pick for him before the Dolphins traded for him. So it wasn’t just the Dolphins who were wrong about him.
Jamarr Russell- Ryan Leaf- Brady Quinn- Johnny Manziel- Heath Shuler- Akili Smith and many more 1st round draft picks who were all as bad as Rosen.My goodness! How bad could this kid be?
I get the NFL is hard. But i can't for the life of me understand how someone drafted so high could be so bad in a league that's desperate for Qbs.
Exactly, they gave up their first round draft pick to select him. Trading a first round pick for a player or using a first round pick to draft that player. No difference, a first round pick is a first round pick, either way.No Cardinals did not, Cardinals drafted Rosen