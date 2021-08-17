 Josh Rosen cut. Do we take a flier? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Josh Rosen cut. Do we take a flier?

Good deep belly laugh reading the title of this post.

Thank you.

(Even as a joke it still made more sense than the Tebow thread from earlier).
 
Bring him in to hold the water bottle for Tua.
Only if he does it at a team friendly deal.
 
opticblazed said:
Alright just kidding. He did get cut and i still can't believe we actually gave up picks for that guy.smh
Click to expand...
Remember, the Cardinals gave up a first round pick for him before the Dolphins traded for him. So it wasn’t just the Dolphins who were wrong about him.
 
ANUFan said:
My goodness! How bad could this kid be?

I get the NFL is hard. But i can't for the life of me understand how someone drafted so high could be so bad in a league that's desperate for Qbs.
Click to expand...
Jamarr Russell- Ryan Leaf- Brady Quinn- Johnny Manziel- Heath Shuler- Akili Smith and many more 1st round draft picks who were all as bad as Rosen.
 
DolphinsFanLover said:
No Cardinals did not, Cardinals drafted Rosen
Click to expand...
Exactly, they gave up their first round draft pick to select him. Trading a first round pick for a player or using a first round pick to draft that player. No difference, a first round pick is a first round pick, either way.
 
