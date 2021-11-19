 Josh Rosen.. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Josh Rosen..

Tua or Death

Tua or Death

Main takeaway from this game isn't that Rosen is ****e, we already knew that. Main takeaway is BB continues to prove he's got this Pats team on the rise. Legit contenders to upset Buffalo at the top of the AFC-E. That's textbook for how you build a squad to win in Jan/Feb.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Tua or Death said:
Definitely, Mac Jones didn’t do anything special but also didn’t lose it. Belichick can sure coach
 
