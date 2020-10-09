JT Poker Tourney

Dajesus
October 21st at 6:30pm is The Jason Taylor All in For Literacy Virtual poker Tournament. The Fin Addicts are not only giving a chance to win a a free seat at the tournament, $99 value, but if you win the seat, and finish better than the 5 Fin Addicts you will win Jason Taylor Autographed mini helmet. Just subscribe to our Youtube, YouTube.com/c/finaddictsnetwork, and email us a screen shot of your subscription to info@finaddictsnetwork.com. You will love our our channel we recently interviewed Chris Chambers, Ricky Williams, and Jay Fiedler.