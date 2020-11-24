Just a friendly reminder....

We want all of the family to enjoy the site. Please debate the posts and do not make it personal with another family member. You have some great options. Take the high road, put the other family member on ignore, or to report it and the staff will look into it. We know emotions run high after a tough loss, but remember it was just one loss. Always be respectful of your fellow family members here. Sometimes its best to let some time past to think about things and have a better perspective before posting.Enjoy the site and stay safe and well!